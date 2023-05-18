Gary Williams of St. Paul, accused of motor vehicle homicide in the April 6 death of a St. Libory man,, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Hall County Court.

Judge Arthur Wetzel bound Williams' case over to District Court, scheduling the arraignment for 9 a.m. June 13.

Williams, 62, is charged with motor vehicle homicide due to DUI with a prior DUI conviction, three counts of operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, second-offense driving under the influence (aggravated) and failure to yield after a stop sign.

Darren Findley, 59, lost his life in a two-vehicle accident April 6 near the intersection of U.S. 281 and White Cloud Road near Grand Island.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department says Williams, driving east on White Cloud Road in a 2007 Ford Explorer, collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Impala. Findley was a front-seat passenger in the Impala, which was headed north on 281.