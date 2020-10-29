Suspect in vehicle break-ins accused of 19 more

Grand Island police believe they have the man in custody who committed the lion’s share of vehicle break-ins during the weekend.
Frank Rodriguez III had been charged in four of the weekend break-ins.
He is now a suspect in 19 of the crimes.
“We have attributed at least 15 additional incidents to him,” Grand Island police Capt. Jim Duering said Wednesday.
Rodriguez, 31, will be referred for the additional crimes. The charges may involve criminal mischief, theft or both.
Police have recovered most of the stolen property. They’re aware they may not have talked to all of the weekend victims.
So those whose cars were broken into during the weekend should call Grand Island police if they have not made reports. “By talking to us they may be able to recover some of what was taken,” Duering said.
Police are not sure whether all the weekend break-ins were committed by Rodriguez, Duering said, but “a large portion of that rash of break-ins was definitely attributed to him.”
Rodriguez was arrested just after midnight Tuesday in the alley near 404 W. 10th St. Police received a report from an alert citizen who said a male was rifling through vehicles with a flashlight.
Police said Rodriguez admitted to breaking out the windows of at least four vehicles.
In Hall County Court Tuesday, he was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking, five counts of criminal mischief and one count of possession of a burglar’s tools. The dollar range in each of the charges is less than $500.
Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $10,000 and scheduled Rodriguez’s arraignment for 1:15 p.m. Nov. 18.
