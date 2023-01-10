Suspect steals truck, rams into gate

Someone stole a pickup early Friday morning from the Duff Co. and used the pickup to ram a gate, according to Grand Island police.

The business, located at 104 N. Waldo Ave., reported that an unknown person jumped a fence and took a white 2013 GMC Sierra. The truck was later located in rural Buffalo County, with multiple tools missing from the vehicle. The case is under investigation.

In another case, a 2022 Honda Navi motorcycle was stolen from 305 Commanche Ave. The theft occurred late Friday or early Saturday.