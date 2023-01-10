 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Suspect steals truck, rams into gate

  • 0

Someone stole a pickup early Friday morning from the Duff Co. and used the pickup to ram a gate, according to Grand Island police.

The business, located at 104 N. Waldo Ave., reported that an unknown person jumped a fence and took a white 2013 GMC Sierra. The truck was later located in rural Buffalo County, with multiple tools missing from the vehicle. The case is under investigation.

In another case, a 2022 Honda Navi motorcycle was stolen from 305 Commanche Ave. The theft occurred late Friday or early Saturday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts