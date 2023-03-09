Grand Island police say two teenagers were held at gunpoint Wednesday by suspects who demanded money and valuables.

The suspects hit one of the teenagers in the face with a gun and fired one round inside the house when the juveniles ran from the residence.

The robbery took place at 523 N. Custer Ave. shortly after 5 p.m.

The victims are 15 and 17, both male.

Police say $300 in cash was taken from the home.

The four suspects were later identified and arrested for robbery, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault. One of the suspects is Rodolfo Penaflor, 18. Two of the suspects are 14 and the other is 16. All are males.