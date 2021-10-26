Suspects leave Grand Island Home Depot with $4,500 in power tools

Two males left the back of Grand Island's Home Depot Saturday morning with two shopping carts full of what appeared to be power tools.

The suspects loaded the items, valued at $4,500, into a black minivan and left the area at a high rate of speed. A witness told the Grand Island Police about the crime, which occurred at 10:30 a.m.

Not only will GIPD soon have video evidence from the store, but also from a customer who recorded the theft on dashcam video from his car in the parking lot, said Capt. Jim Duering.

Anyone with additional information about the theft is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-5400.