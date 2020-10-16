Suspects plead not guilty in July sexual assault

Two men charged with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy in July at Mormon Island State Recreation Area pleaded not guilty last week.

Angel Landera, 28, entered his plea in his District Court arraignment Oct. 6. That same day, Michael Nicewonder appeared in Hall County Court.

Landera is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of obstructing a peace officer. The sexual assault charges are Class IB felonies. Obstruction is a Class I misdemeanor.

The charges against Nicewonder, 32, have been amended. A charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child, which is a Class IIIA felony, has been reduced to third-degree sexual assault, a Class I misdemeanor. He’s also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child, also a Class I misdemeanor.

Both men are registered sex offenders.

The sexual contact allegedly occurred July 27 in a restroom and shower building at Mormon Island State Recreation Area.

The victim is a Grand Island resident.

Nicewonder is listed as homeless. Landera is a Grand Island resident.