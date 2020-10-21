Suspects use pickup, chain to make off with ATM in Palmer

PALMER — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was busy Tuesday investigating the theft of an ATM early Tuesday morning from Pinnacle Bank in Palmer.

The suspects caused damage to the building and ATM by forcefully removing the cash machine with a pickup truck, dragging it through the building with a log chain.

Deputies located the pickup later in the morning. It had been stolen from the Palmer area, said Sheriff John Westman. The truck was located “at another business, kind of hidden behind the business, with the log chain still attached,” Westman said.

The vault compartment of the ATM was dragged away from the scene. Surveillance footage “has it sparking going down the road,” Westman said.

The camera also captured images of the two suspects. Both appear to be male, Westman said. One is larger than the other. Both are wearing headgear, or masks, as well as gloves.

The theft and criminal mischief were reported at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Westman thinks the two suspects knew what they were doing because they were able to locate the vault portion of the ATM.

Those with information are asked to call the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office at 308-946-2345.