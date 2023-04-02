I have been asking around to see what hooked people into reading as a child. I mean the books they really LOVED that got them hooked into reading. Everyone was so happy to share and reminisce.

Two books I remember just loving were from the Little Golden Books collection. Little Golden Books came out 81 years ago, and they have so many good titles with current popular books such as Marvel and Disney.

My two favorites were Richard Scarry’s “Good Night Little Bear” and the magical Margaret Wise Brown’s “The Golden Egg Book.” The bear book is just so cute and made me (and years later my children) giggle as the little bear hid up on his dad’s shoulders.

I began asking around to see what books have been “that special” book or books that got them hooked into reading. My husband was the first one I asked and he said “Spiderman” comics and books on science and fantasy such as Ray Bradbury books. I had dinner with my cousins and they loved “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott and mysteries like “The Hardy Boys” by Franklin W. Dixon.

I asked library staff members and several said Dr. Seuss books, such as “In a People House.” Some staff showed their young age by saying they loved the “Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling, the “Box Car Children” series by Gertrude Chandler Warner or “Sweet Valley Kids” series by Francine Pascal.

I thought it would be even more interesting to ask our library board what their favorites are, and they shared “Sylvester and the Magic Pebble” by William Steig, “The Monster at the End of This Book Starring Lovable Furry Old Grover” by Jon Stone, “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Bronte, “The Phantom Toll Booth” by Norton Juster, “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White, “Nancy Drew” series by Carolyn Keene and the adult book “Running with Scissors” by Augusten Burroughs.

One board member said the first book that they remembered was the “'Pokey Little Puppy.' Reading was always a joy and there are so many books that I consider to be old friends.” Another who loved the Grover books said, “This was a difficult question. I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t reading!”

Some of my best school memories are those of my teachers reading to us. Thank you teachers for making a difference. Teachers and other role models often suggest a title to a child, and they often love their suggestion. Librarians and library staff are also great resources for finding books. The library has a great database called Novelist for book suggestions.

Parents sometimes have children who don’t necessarily know what books they like yet. I have a grandson who loved sharks and nonfiction books, and he found Mo Willems’ Piggie books. But he really took off with reading when he found the “Dog Man” and “Cat Kid Comic Club” series by Dav Pilkey.

Youth love to pick out their own books. It is fun to watch kids look through the library book bins or search in the fiction or nonfiction collections. They need to find that book whether it’s a graphic novel, books on history, mystery … whatever they decide that will get them hooked.

Visiting the library on a regular basis is a fun and inexpensive habit that can help your child to have success in school. We always remind parents and caregivers that, to prevent the “summer slide,” reading over the summer is crucial. The child will be ready to start school up in the fall ready to have success.

Reading books over the summer can help to prevent a decline in your child’s fall reading scores. Teachers do spend an average of four to six weeks re-teaching what students may have lost during the summer.

Remember to sign up your child for our “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program starting May 1, at www.gilibrary.org.