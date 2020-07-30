ST. PAUL — On Wednesday, customers happily were enjoying fried chicken at the Sweet Shoppe Cafe and Bakery, the only restaurant in St. Paul with a buffet.
Allan and Julie Lessig of St. Paul were enjoying their first meal at the restaurant in two months. They were joined by their friend, Becky Hongsermeier of Cairo.
Other customers included Betty and Vance Christensen of Boelus, who will celebrate their 65th anniversary Aug. 18.
Gathered around another table were Barb McKenney and Pauline Grooms of Ord, Carmen Ostrander of Clay Center and Dorrita Helm of Elyria.
Jhon Garcia of Grand Island was happy eating chicken with a coworker. Garcia, who works for Bigzby’s Concrete, likes to eat at the St. Paul restaurant whenever he’s working in the area.
Sweet Shoppe owner Alice Osterman-Davis said customers are happy to be able to enjoy the buffet again.
But people still are cautious, she said. When the interior of the restaurant reopened, some customers weren’t sure whether they could serve themselves.
Osterman-Davis is glad things have returned to normal. All of the tables are back inside the Sweet Shoppe, and they are regularly sanitized. The waitress wears a mask. But Osterman-Davis still has a slight fear of “going backwards.”
On Saturday, Loup Basin will be joined by the North Central District Health Department in moving to Phase 4. O’Neill is the headquarters of that nine-county health district.
