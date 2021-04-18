‘Sweet spot': Raising Nebraska expands outreach

By Jessica Votipka<br>jessica.votipka@theindependent.com
The Raising Nebraska kitchen was a sweet spot Saturday afternoon, hosting a virtual candy-making workshop — part the organization’s outreach efforts utilizing webinars and online presentations.
“We have this beautiful building here in Grand Island; we’ve had 1.3 million people through. We also know not everybody can come to Grand Island and see us,” said Sarah Polak, experience coordinator for Raising Nebraska. “When we looked at taking the wonderful exhibits and information and resources that we have here — how do we take it beyond our walls?”
The Raising Nebraska’s “Beyond the Walls” initiative was born.
“With COVID more people were baking bread at home and trying new things in their home kitchens. We thought that was really a great way for us to help people learn those skills, but also learn about where their food comes from,” Polak explained. “There are a lot of people who have become disconnected from agriculture. That’s part of what we do here is, help people understand where their food comes from.”
Nebraska Extension Educator for Buffalo County Carol Schwarz, who conducted the candy-making presentation, said foodstuffs lend themselves to teaching about agriculture. “Whether it’s candy or a main entrée, agriculture is all the way through — it doesn’t just appear in the grocery store. Somebody has to grow it or produce it.”
The Beyond the Walls series offers virtual learning workshops, from making candy to making cheese. The candy-making session taught not only confectionery skills, but highlighted Nebraska’s sugar beet industry. A few sessions ago the Nebraska Wheat Board partnered with Raising Nebraska for a noodle-making workshop. In June the UNL Dairy Department will visit Raising Nebraska for a cheese-making presentation. Polak said Beyond the Walls will take a break for the Nebraska State Fair, but there already are plans for beyond then.
“One we have confirmed is that we’re going to be doing infused spirits using Nebraska botanicals this fall,” Polak said.
At least one virtual workshop was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Polak said. “During the pandemic when you couldn’t get the retail cuts of meat in smaller cuts, but you could buy larger cuts. We did a workshop on how you can do that at home. Sometimes it’s more economical, but you also learn that skill and what the different cuts of meat are.”
The most recent livestreamed workshop — making homemade chocolate bark and hard candy — was led by Schwarz. The workshop was slated to last about an hour via Zoom, and the format gives viewers opportunities to ask questions — even while Schwarz stirred her sweet concoctions.
Schwarz, who has been part of Nebraska Extension for more than 35 years, said skills like making candy are best taught in person — or, in Beyond the Walls’ case — virtually.
“Candy making a lot of time people will have failures with it. If you can have somebody giving tips along the way, that’s what I try to do.”
Registration also includes a link to a list of materials needed for participants, Polak said.
“Our virtual workshops’ materials you can usually get at any store. It’s all readily available most places, so you don’t have to be in a metro area to get them. We try to make it as easy as possible for anybody who wants to join us.”
By “anybody” Polak is not just referring to Nebraskans, she added. “We’re not only serving all Nebraskans, but maybe even across the nation as well.”
“We will have many as we can we virtually,” Polak said. “We will also have some of our presentations on-site as well.”
Schools and 4-H clubs have requested recordings of presentations for youth learning. Still, Polak said, she hopes Beyond the Walls will grow even more.
“Word is still getting out, so we don’t have as many people as we’d like especially in a virtual setting where we can accommodate so many more people,” she said. “We hope as word starts to spread about what we have it will continue to increase.”
Organizers try to keep costs for participants as low as possible, but there is still a cost. “The workshops do vary on cost based on if the workshop is face-to-face,” Polak said. “We will have some materials included, so that will help us cover our costs.”