‘Sweet spot': Raising Nebraska expands outreach

“Candy making a lot of time people will have failures with it. If you can have somebody giving tips along the way, that’s what I try to do.”

Registration also includes a link to a list of materials needed for participants, Polak said.

“Our virtual workshops’ materials you can usually get at any store. It’s all readily available most places, so you don’t have to be in a metro area to get them. We try to make it as easy as possible for anybody who wants to join us.”

By “anybody” Polak is not just referring to Nebraskans, she added. “We’re not only serving all Nebraskans, but maybe even across the nation as well.”

“We will have many as we can we virtually,” Polak said. “We will also have some of our presentations on-site as well.”

Schools and 4-H clubs have requested recordings of presentations for youth learning. Still, Polak said, she hopes Beyond the Walls will grow even more.

“Word is still getting out, so we don’t have as many people as we’d like especially in a virtual setting where we can accommodate so many more people,” she said. “We hope as word starts to spread about what we have it will continue to increase.”

Organizers try to keep costs for participants as low as possible, but there is still a cost. “The workshops do vary on cost based on if the workshop is face-to-face,” Polak said. “We will have some materials included, so that will help us cover our costs.”