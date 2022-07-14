 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Swimming, water safety program will run from Aug. 1-4

Grand Island YMCA sign
Independent/Josh Salmon

Operation Splash presented by the Grand Island YMCA with funding from the Heartland United Way

Drowning Prevention Week has just passed, but there are many weeks of summer remaining.

To help all children in the community learn to swim and be safe around water, the Grand Island YMCA, with funding from the Heartland United Way, is providing Operation Splash.

The program is for children who are ages 3-5 or in grades kindergarten through fifth grade and who qualify for Title XX or free/reduced price lunches.

In its seventh year at the Grand Island YMCA, Operation Splash is a learn-to-swim and water safety program. In previous years, the Y transported kids from schools after the school day was over. This year the Y will provide Operation Splash Monday through Thursday afternoons, Aug. 1-4.

This week of free swim lessons will teach up to 120 kids basic swimming skills and water safety. Kids who complete the program will receive a free YMCA youth membership for August 2022.

Operation Splash will be held at the Grand Island YMCA, Monday through Thursday, August 1-4. Registrations are available at the Y, 221 E. South Front St. Call 308-395-9622 for more information.

