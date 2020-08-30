Swine showmanship concludes first day’s 4-H events

Concluding the day’s 4-H events at the 2020 Nebraska State Fair was the swine showmanship judging at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.
The swine showmanship event featured 4-H exhibitors of all ages, from 10 to 18, showing 260 hogs.
The event is about the exhibitor, said Jill Goedeken, a 4-H assistant district coordinator.
“It’s a chance for them to showcase their ability in the show ring,” Goedeken said. “The judge is looking at their ability to show the best points of their hog and how they’re able to really showcase their animal in the best way possible.”
The market show, being held Sunday, is when the animal will be judged.
Tatelyne Snover, a sophomore from Seward, showed a barrow and a gilt.
The project starts with breeding, she explained.
“We breed them,” Snover said. “We go from start to finish — when they’re little babies to when they go to market. We have around 500 head of hogs back home.”
Getting the hogs ready for the day at the fair comes with many challenges.
“You have to clip their hair at the right length,” Snover said. “Getting everything together to show and come here, and training the pigs so they walk with their heads up, and balancing school and playing softball, too.”
She most enjoys going to the 4-H shows and events.
“You get to meet new people, and it’s fun to show and see how it goes,” Snover said.
Eli Ritter, age 11, from West Point, brought a crossbred barrow to the show.
He, too, raised his hog from infancy.
“We work with them every day,” Ritter said. “We raise them at our farm.”
Raising a hog requires washing and walking, and, of course, daily training so the hog keeps its head raised.
“You tap under their chin with a whip,” Ritter explained. “It was confusing at first, but then it got easy because you get used to it.”
Jeremy Cantrell, the event’s judge, said he looks for the “ideal market hog.”
“At this level, they should be almost flawless, in terms of their build and the way that they’re made,” he said. “The things I look for first are the 3 Bs: build, balance and bone work. When once you get those basics, you can add the extra bells and whistles.”
Cantrell grew up in the industry.
He started as a 4-H and FFA member, participating in such activities himself. He went to school on a livestock judging scholarship, starting at Eastern Oklahoma State and then Oklahoma State University.
“I’ve been judging shows ever since,” Cantrell said. “That’s been about 20 years ago.”
There were fewer participants than in 2019, Goedeken said.
“Typically, in the swine barn, we have 4-H, FFA and open class all in the same weekend, so that drives up our numbers up a little more,” she said, “but given the circumstances, I’m happy with where we’re at.”
For Goedeken, the best part of the evening is seeing the bond between the exhibitor and their animals.
“You can tell the exhibitors have spent a lot of time with their animals over the summer and you really see that come out tonight, when the exhibitors are working very hard to showcase their showing abilities,” she said.
The best part of such events, Cantrell said, is the people.
“The people in this industry are second to none,” he said. “The volunteers, the number of people it takes to make this thing work, that’s what always impresses me. Every state I get the chance to go to, the second I walk in, I’m immediately greeted by some of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”
