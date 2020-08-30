Swine showmanship concludes first day’s 4-H events

“I’ve been judging shows ever since,” Cantrell said. “That’s been about 20 years ago.”

There were fewer participants than in 2019, Goedeken said.

“Typically, in the swine barn, we have 4-H, FFA and open class all in the same weekend, so that drives up our numbers up a little more,” she said, “but given the circumstances, I’m happy with where we’re at.”

For Goedeken, the best part of the evening is seeing the bond between the exhibitor and their animals.

“You can tell the exhibitors have spent a lot of time with their animals over the summer and you really see that come out tonight, when the exhibitors are working very hard to showcase their showing abilities,” she said.

The best part of such events, Cantrell said, is the people.

“The people in this industry are second to none,” he said. “The volunteers, the number of people it takes to make this thing work, that’s what always impresses me. Every state I get the chance to go to, the second I walk in, I’m immediately greeted by some of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”

