Theopods and thoroughbreds will both dash around the Fonner Park track Saturday afternoon.

For the second year in a row, a bunch of people dressed like Tyrannosaurus Rex will race each other for charity. The T-Rex races will include one group of women and a group of men.

The women will race sometime after 3 p.m. and the men will run at about 4 p.m., said Fonner chief executive officer Chris Kotulak. Each group will consist of 10 competitors.

The runners will earn money for charity. Equitable Bank is supplying the purse money of $1,000. The winner of each race will receive at least $250.

"It's a unique experience, and it certainly is a lot of fun. We received a lot of positive remarks after last year's races," Kotulak said.

In the past, Fonner Park has also hosted camel and ostrich races. But those races will not be held this year, Kotulak said. The concourse, which is needed to stage those races, currently houses the temporary casino.

If the camel and ostrich races had been held this year, they would have taken place Sunday, March 26, when Grand Island received significant snowfall. "So we dodged a bullet there," Kotulak said.

This weekend, the thoroughbred races begin at 3 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Following tradition, there will be no racing on Easter Sunday.

Down the road, Fonner Park will host the Hat and Bow Tie Contest on Kentucky Derby day — May 6.