Tabitha at Prairie Commons is open

The folks at Tabitha say the new complex at Prairie Commons is the first retirement community in Grand Island to offer a full continuum of care.

In addition to independent and assisted living, Tabitha at Prairie Commons provides long-term care, memory care and short-stay rehab, all under one roof. There are also options for home health and hospice.

In other words, Grand Island’s Tabitha community offers different living options as your needs evolve.

Tabitha wants people to enjoy their retirement and have their independence and a sense of purpose as long as they can, says Aimee Steinhardt-Duysen, who is leasing and marketing counselor.

The full circle of offerings “gives the individual a chance to have the highest quality of life for the longest period,” Steinhardt-Duysen said. Later on, if people need more assistance, they won’t have to move.

“No matter where you are in that continuum, we will meet you where you’re at,” says Tonya Van Pelt, a registered nurse who is also campus administrator.

Tabitha’s mission is to live joyfully and age gratefully.

The minimum age to move in to Tabitha is 55.

The people at Tabitha don’t call the building a facility. They prefer the term “community.” The four-story building, located at Prairie Commons, began welcoming residents on Dec. 12.

Tabitha is “super-excited” about the retirement community, Steinhardt-Duysen said. “We really feel like this is needed in Grand Island and the surrounding areas.”

The structure was built at a cost of $50 million. Among many other nice touches, guests get a view of the nearby lake. That view is especially attractive from the fourth floor.

Independent living is the only part of Tabitha that’s open right now.

Officials hope to have assisted living and memory care open in mid to late January. Skilled and long-term care should open in late January or early February.

When Tabitha is fully open, it will be home to 157 people.

For independent living, the monthly cost ranges from $2,431 (for a one-bedroom apartment) to $3,583 (for an apartment with two bedrooms and two baths).

That fee includes utilities, maintenance, a Spectrum Bronze cable television package, a daily brunch buffet seven days a week, telephone service, community activities and housekeeping every other week. All major appliances, including a washer and dryer, are included.

Other services include a self-service pet spa, open public Wi-Fi and electric car charging stations.

Residents may also benefit from enclosed, heated parking, storage units, restaurant-style dining and internet service. For some of those, additional fees may apply.

The community room/chapel has wiring under the carpet that connects with residents’ hearing aids.

The complex includes 81 independent living apartments. Some of the one-bedroom apartments come with a den. A fireplace is included in some of the two-bedroom, two-bath units.

Three meals a day are provided for people in assisted living, memory care and other living options, except for independent living.

Down the road, Tabitha plans to build a pickleball court.

Tabitha has facilities at a variety of Nebraska locations.

The Grand Island building is the first Tabitha complex that offers the full continuum of care, Steinhardt-Duysen said.

Until the Prairie Commons’ community was built, Tabitha’s presence in Grand Island consisted of home health and hospice services.