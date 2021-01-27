Tabitha gears up to break ground at Prairie Commons in Grand Island

A senior living complex, which will be located in the Prairie Commons, will break ground later this year, according to Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO.
Hinrichs said, like all major 2020 initiatives, the original construction timeline for the project was affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While markets have been disrupted, they have improved and Tabitha has resumed work on financing solutions.
Last December, Tabitha was issued a building permit for a $28 million senior housing project at 3490 Ewoldt St.
“Tabitha exists to support the community’s needs,” Hinrichs said. “We are proud to have been invited to expand our innovative senior care options in the Grand Island area.”
She said that Tabitha is a nonprofit organization with a long history in the Heartland.
“We were founded and are based in Nebraska, and care deeply about ensuring senior care services are accessible and exceptional,” Hinrichs said. “We are deeply invested in the seniors we care for and about and are familiar faces as we both live and work in the cities and towns we serve. We continue to work with the general contractor, Chief Construction, and other local key partners to bring this project to fruition.”
She said Tabitha hopes to break ground this year, with an opening in 2023.
The original plans, announced to the community last year, still stand — to provide a senior living community encompassing independent and assisted living, memory care and long-term/skilled nursing care, Hinrichs said.
“COVID-19 also magnified the loneliness epidemic seniors face,” she said. “Now more than ever, it is important to have solid resources for older adults. During this time, those living alone in their own homes experienced new levels of isolation and showed the value of living in a quality community with the support of experts like Tabitha.”
Hinrichs said, with vaccinations underway, “We are optimistic that this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”
“We’ve learned a great deal during this unprecedented time and demonstrated our preparedness, our dedication to clinical care and our strong culture,” she said. “We made difficult decisions, well before governmental mandates were handed down, to ensure the safety of seniors — our top priority. We are grateful the community has been so receptive to this project.”
Tabitha provides senior care in 28 Nebraska counties. Its main campus is in Lincoln, but the organization has regional offices in Grand Island, York and Nebraska City.
The Grand Island project is planned to have 157 apartments, including 81 independent-living, 20 assisted-living, 20 memory-care and 36 skilled-nursing apartments. It would create housing for approximately 200 residents.
The entire project is estimated to cost $45 million. Tabitha is working in partnership with Senior Housing Partners — the project development consultant — and Chief Construction, the proposed project general contractor. The project is part of the Prairie Commons development.
Last year, when Tabitha applied for TIF from the city of Grand Island, Tabitha said it anticipated employing 80 to 100 people, with 66 positions being full time — with wages ranging between $13 and $50 per hour depending on the position and an average wage of $20.
The Tabitha project was approved for a $5 million tax-increment financing request.
The retirement village will be built west of the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center, which is south of Husker Highway and west of Highway 281.
Tabitha said the complex will include indoor parking, a full-service kitchen serving three meals a day, a bistro café, club lounges, rooftop patios, memory gardens, a library, salon, fitness center, wellness center, theater and chapel, community rooms, outdoor yoga, walking trails and other amenities.
There will be a variety of apartment styles — including studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with a den and two-bedroom apartments. Many will be outfitted with washers and dryers.
The entire community will be approximately 200,000 square feet.