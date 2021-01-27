Tabitha gears up to break ground at Prairie Commons in Grand Island

The original plans, announced to the community last year, still stand — to provide a senior living community encompassing independent and assisted living, memory care and long-term/skilled nursing care, Hinrichs said.

“COVID-19 also magnified the loneliness epidemic seniors face,” she said. “Now more than ever, it is important to have solid resources for older adults. During this time, those living alone in their own homes experienced new levels of isolation and showed the value of living in a quality community with the support of experts like Tabitha.”

Hinrichs said, with vaccinations underway, “We are optimistic that this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

“We’ve learned a great deal during this unprecedented time and demonstrated our preparedness, our dedication to clinical care and our strong culture,” she said. “We made difficult decisions, well before governmental mandates were handed down, to ensure the safety of seniors — our top priority. We are grateful the community has been so receptive to this project.”

Tabitha provides senior care in 28 Nebraska counties. Its main campus is in Lincoln, but the organization has regional offices in Grand Island, York and Nebraska City.