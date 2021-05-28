Tails & Tales: Grand Island Public Library summer reading program kicks off Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturdays will offer a family storytime and possibly some outdoor gatherings, Swan said.

“We’re testing the waters,” she said. “We know people want to get out and do some things with their family.”

The library also offers a reading rewards program for kids through Beanstack.

“For every 100 minutes kids read, they get a digital badge, which is an entry into the big prize, and for the first 500 minutes for each of those, they get a prize they can redeem at the library,” Fentress said. “We’ve got coupons for kids meals, a State Fair pass and more.”

Not only does the library hope to help kids push back against the “summer slide,” but it is also fighting the national trend of “COVID slide” and working to make sure kids keep up with their reading skills, Swan said.

“Every year, over the summer, teachers and parents really want kids to be reading. That way, when they go back to school, their scores haven’t dropped down,” she said. “It can take them a month or two just to catch up to where they were if they don’t read.”

Last year, the library hosted roughly 120 virtual programs. Swan hopes to focus more this year on in-person programming.