Tails & Tales: Grand Island Public Library summer reading program kicks off Tuesday

Grand Island Public Library kicks off its summer reading program Tuesday.
After so much of last year’s community programming was canceled due to the pandemic, the library’s staff members are excited to again engage readers of all ages.
“It’s like a new start for the library,” said Library Director Celine Swan. “After COVID, we’re rebuilding and getting people coming in. I think people right now are just starting to test the waters.”
Swan added, “We would love it if they would come to the library, bring their families, get some books and begin their journey of reading.”
This year’s summer theme is “Tails & Tales.”
The library will boast both in-person and virtual programs for young and adult readers.
Every Monday, Checkers Library TV online will feature Checkers the Inventor and robot sidekick Snooker.
Tuesdays through Thursdays offer storytimes and crafts for children of different reading levels.
The start of youth summer reading coincides with the addition of new Youth and Family Services Librarian Laura Fentress.
“Being new to the library, I’m excited to see all the programs we’re offering and meet families and just have a lot of fun this summer,” Fentress said.
Saturdays will offer a family storytime and possibly some outdoor gatherings, Swan said.
“We’re testing the waters,” she said. “We know people want to get out and do some things with their family.”
The library also offers a reading rewards program for kids through Beanstack.
“For every 100 minutes kids read, they get a digital badge, which is an entry into the big prize, and for the first 500 minutes for each of those, they get a prize they can redeem at the library,” Fentress said. “We’ve got coupons for kids meals, a State Fair pass and more.”
Not only does the library hope to help kids push back against the “summer slide,” but it is also fighting the national trend of “COVID slide” and working to make sure kids keep up with their reading skills, Swan said.
“Every year, over the summer, teachers and parents really want kids to be reading. That way, when they go back to school, their scores haven’t dropped down,” she said. “It can take them a month or two just to catch up to where they were if they don’t read.”
Last year, the library hosted roughly 120 virtual programs. Swan hopes to focus more this year on in-person programming.
“We’re starting to transition from doing everything virtually to getting people back into the library,” she said. “We’ve opened up our meeting rooms and study rooms.”
In-person programming for teens this year includes pottery classes, anime clubs and reading groups.
Guest speakers will be featured through the summer, as well, including Arts & Drafts painting, Zabuni Coffee and author James Kimble, whose “Prairie Forge” is a One Nebraska selection.
The library’s summer reading program brings together fun and reading, Fentress said.
“Reading is often seen as a chore,” she said. “You’ve got to log your reading minutes and do all of that. Reading shouldn’t be a chore. There should be joy that kids find in reading, and all it takes is finding that right book. It’s a gateway to literacy, and sparks that imagination.”
For more information about Grand Island Public Library, visit gilibrary.org.