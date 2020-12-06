Take a breather: Westridge Middle School students engage in daily social and emotional awareness lessons, mindfulness exercises

“When I get stressed out on a test, I will do some of the mindfulness activities that we learned,” he said.

Counselors see positive change

Catlett and Schulte said they have noticed positive changes in the students after doing the social and emotional awareness lessons.

“I think this does make a difference,” Schulte said. “It is nice to go back and talk about the things they learned during Cougar Time. It applies to a lot of the things we teach the students about.

“When we bring their attention to inappropriate language, words you shouldn’t use and how you should treat people, we have noticed that more often, kids will report if things like that are being said, whereas before, they might have thought it was acceptable to say those things.”

Weaver said he has seen less bullying in the hallways at Westridge as a result of the lessons.

“I have seen people helping each other in the hallways and that is just great,” he said.

Vieth said that because of the lessons, if he sees someone being bullied, he is able to stand up to the bully.

Catlett said the lessons are not only helpful to students, but also to teachers.