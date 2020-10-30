Take a chance or too much to gamble? Fonner Park, Nebraska Family Alliance weigh in on impact of ballot initiatives

“You do not have to be a fan of horse racing or casinos, but it is ridiculous that hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Iowa when the tax revenue could stay right here in Nebraska,” Kotulak said.

Addictions, other social costs

Nate Grasz, policy director for Nebraska Family Alliance, said the organization is opposed to all three gambling initiatives as it is “bad for families, bad for business and bad for Nebraska.”

“They mean a great deal to a few gambling operators and tribal leaders, but are not a good deal for the people of Nebraska,” he said. “Casino gambling leads to increases in social costs that ruin lives, families, businesses and communities. But the gambling operators do not pay for those costs, taxpayers do.”

Grasz said that while supporters of the initiatives claim their passage would lead to property tax relief, taxpayers would end up paying more in the long run due to the costs of addiction. He said research shows that casinos not only lead to increases in addiction, but also increases in bankruptcy, broken families and crime such as child neglect, domestic abuse and sex trafficking.