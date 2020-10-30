Take a chance or too much to gamble? Fonner Park, Nebraska Family Alliance weigh in on impact of ballot initiatives

Fonner Park says three ballot initiatives greatly would benefit the racetrack, but an opponent of the initiatives says there could be unintended consequences.
On Tuesday, Nebraska voters will decide on three initiatives — 429, 430 and 431 — all related to casino gambling in Nebraska.
Initiative 429 would amend the state constitution to allow for “games of chance” at six licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska. In addition to Fonner Park, those racetracks are in Columbus, Hastings, Lincoln, Omaha and Sioux City.
Initiative 430 would create a gaming commission to oversee the casinos, while Initiative 431 deals with new taxes on the racetrack casinos and where the money would go.
Chris Kotulak, chief executive officer of Fonner Park, said the three initiatives, if passed, would “save the Nebraska thoroughbred racing industry.”
“Frankly, Nebraska cannot compete with the competition of the other racetracks with all that casino revenue for big purse money,” he said.
Kotulak said that, in 1985, there were 745 registered Nebraska-bred thoroughbreds. In 2019, there were only about 30. He said that while Nebraska still has thoroughbred owners and breeders, the horses are bred in other states like Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma or Wyoming.
“They are breeding horses that are being raised in other states because the purse money in those states, at those racetracks, is far more attractive than what they would run for here in Nebraska,” Kotulak said. “So if we get the casino initiatives passed, we will have tremendous more purse money and incentives to offer.”
Jobs, revenue
Kotulak said if voters give their approval to the initiatives, there would be “essentially whatever you would see in a standard casino” at Fonner Park, including slot machines and table games such as blackjack, craps and roulette. He said the games would mean increased jobs.
“The casino alone will call for dealers — people to be at the table games — slot attendants and hosts,” he said. “Then, there are the food and beverage employees that we would need. There is the hospitality and house cleaning, the surveillance and security all within the casino itself. Then, should there be a hotel that would be built, then we would need all of the staffing required for that.”
In addition to increased jobs, Kotulak said the initiatives would provide a “measurable boost” to the ag economy and that there is speculation that could lead to more than $50 million in property tax relief. He did not have an exact figure on how much revenue Fonner Park would receive as a result of a casino.
“You do not have to be a fan of horse racing or casinos, but it is ridiculous that hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Iowa when the tax revenue could stay right here in Nebraska,” Kotulak said.
Addictions, other social costs
Nate Grasz, policy director for Nebraska Family Alliance, said the organization is opposed to all three gambling initiatives as it is “bad for families, bad for business and bad for Nebraska.”
“They mean a great deal to a few gambling operators and tribal leaders, but are not a good deal for the people of Nebraska,” he said. “Casino gambling leads to increases in social costs that ruin lives, families, businesses and communities. But the gambling operators do not pay for those costs, taxpayers do.”
Grasz said that while supporters of the initiatives claim their passage would lead to property tax relief, taxpayers would end up paying more in the long run due to the costs of addiction. He said research shows that casinos not only lead to increases in addiction, but also increases in bankruptcy, broken families and crime such as child neglect, domestic abuse and sex trafficking.
“Casino gambling takes money away from local businesses and incurs major social costs that are paid for by all taxpayers, leading to higher taxes for all,” Grasz said. “Whatever financial kickback the state expects to receive will be bought with the pain and suffering of families. It will be paid for at the expense of taxpayers. That amount of money will be dwarfed in comparison to the amount of money that will be drained from our local economy and ultimately paid for in social costs.”
Disagreement over possible expansion
Grasz said that while the initiatives call for casinos to only be at the six licensed racetracks, it could lead to more casinos in Nebraska in the long run as those interested in building a casino simply can build a racetrack to operate one.
“There is no question that if these initiatives pass, there will be more ‘racetrack casinos’ that pop up across the state,” he said. “That is because they can be a licensed racetrack by holding just once race per year. So if they put down a dirt track and run one race horse a year, they can have full-blown casino gambling 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. There are going to be a lot more casinos at racetracks.”
Kotulak said it is “absurd” to think there would be a casino and/or racetrack in every town across the state.
“I would expect our regulatory commission — the gaming and racing commissions — would not allow a racetrack in every county of Nebraska because that would not be beneficial to horse racing in Nebraska,” he said. “No casino operator is going to want to set up and spend millions of dollars on construction and hiring staff in some county in Nebraska when the next county over is doing the same thing. There is not enough money to go around to fuel these casinos and make them operational.”
Final pitches
Grasz said he encourages Nebraskans to vote “against” Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 if they care about where it will lead Nebraska.
“If you care about the direction of our state and families in our state, we need to vote these initiatives down,” he said.
Kotulak said he urges central Nebraska voters to support the initiatives due to the positives they will bring to the community.
“There is plenty of blue sky for casinos to revitalize our community of Grand Island and central Nebraska,” he said. “Personally, I don’t care much for casinos. But the casino ballot initiatives are not contingent on if I want casinos or not, nor should passage be based on the desires of a few powerful people in the state. Majority should rule.”
