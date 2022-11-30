 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a look inside the Central City Bison Activity Dome

The Bison Activity Dome will host its first sporting event on Thursday.
120122-gii-news-bison-dome-jrs-p1

The Bison Activity Dome at the Central City middle school and high school campus will house around 2,000 fans. This facility also acts as a storm shelter for residents of Central City.
120122-gii-news-bison-dome-jrs-p2

Finishing touches were being made this week on the new Bison Activity Dome at the Central City middle school and high school campus will house around 2,000 fans. The dome will see girls wrestling Thursday night and basketball Friday as its first winter sports activities.
120122-gii-news-bison-dome-jrs-p3

No matter what the weather outside, the new Bison Activity Dome at Central City middle school and high school campus will house is ready for action inside. 
120122-gii-news-bison-dome-jrs-p4

The New Bison Activity Dome at Central City middle school and high school holds over 2,000 fans, has portable hoops, a suite for rent, state of the art media room, and also acts as a storm shelter for the community.
120122-gii-news-bison-dome-jrs-p5

The former high school gym, used as a secondary gym the past several years, was recently renovated to be used for physical education classes, a place to practice shooting hoops and a wall was divided to make a large weight room in the back. There is also a recently-added batting cage area.
120122-gii-news-bison-dome-jrs-p6

The former high school gym, used as a secondary gym the past several years, was recently renovated with a wall that divides up the court from the large weight room in the back. 
120122-gii-news-bison-dome-jrs-p7

These weights are getting a lot of use in the newly remodeled weight room at Central City High School. The former high school gym was divided to a small court and a weight room. It also houses a batting cage area.
