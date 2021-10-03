Take a second for safety this season

LINCOLN – Farmers across the Midwest are realizing the fruits of their labor as the harvest season begins.

During this time, the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association encourage farmers, as well as residents and visitors, to take a second for safety in rural areas this during this time.

The agricultural sector is one of the most dangerous industries in America according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There are more than 2 million workers employed full-time in production agriculture, which does not account for part-time help or family members who also live and work on farms. In 2019, there were 573 reported fatalities of agricultural workers, which equates to 23.1 deaths per 100,000 workers. Accidents on the farm are not exclusive to the harvest season which means it is important to be mindful of safety precautions year-round in the agricultural industry.

“As farmers, we’re often at the mercy of Mother Nature when we’re harvesting our crops,” said Jay Reiners, chairman of NCB and farmer from Juniata. “When we have good conditions, we want to get as much done as possible which makes it easy to get in a hurry and neglect safety. However, we encourage farmers to take that extra second for safety because extra time and caution can really save lives.”