Take heed: Carpenter ants often more ‘indicator’ than actual problem

Inside the home, the ants often indicate rot within wooden parts of the structure, like rotting wood under a rain gutter, leaky window, or around the plumbing in the house. The best time to see carpenter ants inside the structure is at night when they are foraging in the evening. Look for big ants that are just wandering around aimlessly.

Control of carpenter ants indoors is often difficult. Bait stations are not very successful due to the ants varied diet. Over-the-counter sprays are also not extremely effective because only some of the workers will die, the colony will be unaffected by the sprays. Your best bet is to work with a pest professional to help find and treat the colony. Together you can locate the colony and use the right product for the location to kill the entire colony.

Controlling carpenter ants in a tree branch or trunk will only help with part of the issue. You can kill the ants using an insecticide dust containing carbaryl or permethrin, but that is not helping with the larger issue, the tree.

Some species of trees are really poor at compartmentalizing and stopping or slowing the spread of rot in the heartwood of the tree. Hackberry and silver maple are two examples of trees that don’t do a good job slowing the spread of rot fungus once it gets started in an area within the tree.