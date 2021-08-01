Take the necessary steps to prepare trees for drought

Drought is relatively common in Nebraska. The further west you go, the drier it is, with central and western parts of the state experiencing significant drought every five to seven years or so.

As Nebraska researchers continue to project increases in the frequency and severity of drought, how can we prepare our landscapes for those challenges?

It’s important to remember that trees offer significant environmental, economic and social benefits for homeowners as well as whole communities.

But most municipal water use in summer goes to lawns, which in many cases are overwatered by far upwards of 30%; Nebraska Extension actually estimates 30 to 300%.

In larger cities, that’s a waste of 600,000 bathtubs of water daily. During severe droughts, restricting lawn irrigation in favor of tree-watering could save significant amounts of water. Setting priorities is especially important if replacement values are kept in mind, since turf is far easier and less expensive to replace than mature trees.

Some tree species like juniper, hackberry, and bur and gambel oak have remarkable drought-tolerance; but in severe drought even long-lived and well-established trees can be stressed.