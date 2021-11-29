Take time to celebrate collaboration

This past year has been one filled with many obstacles and hardships. We have lost a lot.

Personally, I lost my dad this year (not to COVID) and our family lost many relatives and friends. So what does one do with life, work and family?

My dad would look for the good, having lived through the Great Depression, Korean War, my mom having Alzheimer’s and the pandemic.

I find myself looking for good and my thoughts have been focusing a lot on collaborations. The library has had so many great partnerships prior to the pandemic and I think about the many Zoom meetings, virtual programming and the many ways staff and the public have supported each other.

We are very lucky the library is thriving and well positioned to support the community. The library is supported by a fantastic board that is working on our strategic plan, and the library foundation board was the winner of this year’s Nebraska Library Association Public Library and Trustee Section Advocacy Award. The foundation board supports the library such as summer reading programs and events, and helps to get volunteers.