Taking Flight: Grand Island group raising money for Rasmussen-inspired sculpture

What one person sees as a blank spot not worth giving much thought, or even noticing, an art enthusiast sees as an opportunity.
There is a little nook nestled near the intersection of Highway 281 and South Webb Road – empty, despite it being one of the first spots visitors to Grand Island see when headed north into town from Highway 34. The late Densel Rasmussen saw opportunity in that little nook, which has become a project to fulfill “Densel’s Dream.”
The Grand Island Partnership for the Arts has been seeking funds to build a colorful sculpture of aluminum, stainless steel and acrylic featuring Sandhill cranes in flight and tall cattails seemingly waving from their “Platte River roots” in Highway 281 and South Webb Road’s little nook.
George Bartenbach, member of GIPA, said adding the artwork, designed by local son Matthew Placzek, is long overdue. “This particular place is in dire need of something. It’s one of the main interests in town, and to draw people in.”
The artwork’s namesake was a gardener and cultivator of art in Grand Island, among other things. Rasmussen gave his time, efforts and resources to many nonprofits in Grand Island, including the Stuhr Museum, Central Community College Foundation, Hall County Leadership Unlimited, Grand Island Little Theatre, Heartland United Way and the Grand Island Community Foundation, which is offering their help with the project.
Rasmussen died 2017 at the age of 62.
Steve Anderson, GIPA board president, said the beloved community member was the first to see the potential beauty at Highway 281 and South Webb.
“When he was part of the Grand Island Partnership for the Arts early on before he passed away, he said there’s a piece of ground out there that’s ugly, we need to put some art piece on that. So, after he passed away, then the idea came up of Densel’s Dream.”
In 2018, the state of Nebraska got involved as ownership transfer began from the state to the city of Grand Island in order to acquire access to the land, the city then permitting the sculpture honoring Rasmussen.
Built for durability and longevity, the sculpture measures 50 feet long, 14.5 feet tall and 10 feet deep. Its vibrant patinas fade very little over time. Placzek’s design has been tested by engineers, and it touted to withstand winds up to those of a tornado.
In an email to GIPA, Placzek described his creation: “The possibility of metal denting is very minimal, as it will be a substantial thickness. The paint is extremely durable, so I would rely on this also. I have many pieces painted with this material and haven’t had problems thus far.”
The price tag for Densel’s Dream, including its landscaping features and electrical features (the sculpture will be illuminated at night) is about $600,000. According to GIPA there is likely to be less maintenance for the city than there is at the spot presently.
Fundraising is well underway, Anderson stating that about $440,000 has been raised. Anderson has hopes the project can be completed for less than the $600,000 sticker price, thanks to the generosity of the community. “We have $77,000 that was allocated for electrical, but the guy is only going to charge us 25 (thousand dollars),” Anderson said.
The original plan was to have groundbreaking this fall. The pandemic put a damper on that effort, limiting fundraising efforts and making resources hard to come by, Bartenbach said. “The pandemic put a lot of projects on its ear this year, but people are starting to come out of the pandemic closet. Hopefully that’ll help.”
Asked what about Densel’s Dream they are most looking forward to, Bartenbach and Anderson don’t say the groundbreaking, or even the project’s unveiling. They are looking deeper into Grand Island’s future, hoping for a domino effect of public art in the community.
Anderson said he’s excited for “getting it done and then getting on with the next project, so we can keep this thing going, get the snowball rolling.”
Bartenbach said, “I think once we get something done like this, it’ll draw people more toward us and projects like this. They’ve just it just got to see it.”
In a century’s time, Anderson said he has a hope for Densel’s Dream itself. “It’s a great tribute to a great man that did a lot progress. One hundred years from now nobody may know who Denzel is, but at least they’ll know the 50 foot wide, 14-and-a-half-foot tall, nine foot deep sculpture that’s out in the west part of town.”
