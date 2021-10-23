Taking Flight: Grand Island group raising money for Rasmussen-inspired sculpture

Fundraising is well underway, Anderson stating that about $440,000 has been raised. Anderson has hopes the project can be completed for less than the $600,000 sticker price, thanks to the generosity of the community. “We have $77,000 that was allocated for electrical, but the guy is only going to charge us 25 (thousand dollars),” Anderson said.

The original plan was to have groundbreaking this fall. The pandemic put a damper on that effort, limiting fundraising efforts and making resources hard to come by, Bartenbach said. “The pandemic put a lot of projects on its ear this year, but people are starting to come out of the pandemic closet. Hopefully that’ll help.”

Asked what about Densel’s Dream they are most looking forward to, Bartenbach and Anderson don’t say the groundbreaking, or even the project’s unveiling. They are looking deeper into Grand Island’s future, hoping for a domino effect of public art in the community.

Anderson said he’s excited for “getting it done and then getting on with the next project, so we can keep this thing going, get the snowball rolling.”

Bartenbach said, “I think once we get something done like this, it’ll draw people more toward us and projects like this. They’ve just it just got to see it.”