Target may be coming to Grand Island

A redevelopment plan for Grand Island's Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday.

It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22.

Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by New York-based Namdar Realty.

With the plan, Woodsonia is pursuing $26 million in tax increment financing support.

Woodsonia plans to bring in a new major anchor and develop the property with new exterior stores, apartments and a hotel.

The new anchor, described only as a "premier retailer," has not officially been identified yet.

However, in the TIF request, "Target" is listed in Exhibit C under "Construction Costs" ($41.2 million), along with hard construction costs for restaurant/retail spaces, tenant relocations, and hotel.

Also, a market analysis for the property uses Target as an example of a retail that has a great appeal to customers.

The redevelopment project is expected to start in 2023 if the plan and TIF are approved, and will take roughly 10 years to be complete.

Three public hearings were held Monday by RPC:

-Future Land Use

A future land use amendment to the comprehensive plan was approved for the property, located between Webb Road and U.S. Highway 281, north of 13th Street.

According to the proposal: Woodsonia is planning 300 apartments in the northeast corner of the property, covering 9.5 acres, across from 18th Street.

The city is recommending changing the northeast corner to mixed-used commercial to allow for higher density residential, said Regional Planner Chad Nabity.

"The entire Conestoga Mall property is shown as highway commercial, which is a commercial district designated for those regional attractions," said Nabity. "Immediately across the street, on the east side of Webb Road, is medium-density residential to office use, so, a mixed-used residential district."

-Rezoning

Rezoning from commercial development (CD) to CD and residential development (RD) zone for lots 1, 4 and 5 of the Conestoga eighth subdivision

-Redevelopment Plan

A redevelopment plan for Community Redevelopment Authority area No. 28, which will allow for commercial and residential redevelopment of the mall property

"The area is planned substantially for commercial development," said Nabity.

According to plan, redevelopment is needed as existing mall has "been in steady decline," with property valuations dropping by $10 million (50%) over the past 20 years, and tenant sales falling 40% over the last eight years.

Redevelopment will require demolition of approximately 300,000 square feet of existing building structures and 35 acres of parking lot improvements, the plan noted.

Nabity explained 16th Street will extend to Overland Drive once Sears is demolished.

Basically everything on the south side of the mall will be demolished.

"Everything from the north wall of Dillards, all the way across, to Younkers, and (J.C.) Penney, would also be demolished," he said. "Best Buy would stay where they're at. The other tenants would become outward facing, instead of an interior mall. They're proposing to reface that."

Existing tenants on the northside will be moved to the south portion, so the north portion can be reconstructed. They will then be moved back to the north, and the south will be demolished to make way for the new anchor.

This will take 2 to 3 years, said Nabity.

"If all of this is approved by council, it still doesn't mean everything is a go," he said. "There are still decisions that have to be made by the anchor store, by lenders, by other entities. It just puts things into place so they can be assured if all these things fall in place, these are the things the city is willing to agree to as part of that project."

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved blighted and substandard status for the site and an "extremely blighted" status, which will extend the project's TIF period from 15 to 20 years, among other benefits for the city.

In addition to a $26 million TIF support request, the project is receiving a $1 million "Year 1" funding contribution from Grow Grand Island Inc., and $5.5 million City of Grand Island "Year 1" funding contribution for eligible public infrastructure expenses.