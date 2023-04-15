A Taste of Grand Island is not just appetizing. It's also educational.

If you had gone to Saturday night's event, Jenna Kaczor could have taught you the proper pronunciation of crudite.

"It's just a fancy relish tray," explained Kaczor, who's the owner of the Medina Street Vault in Cairo.

At The Danish Bakery booth, you could have learned what schmear is. (It's made with whipped cream cheese). You also might have found about scruffins, which are sort of a sourdough muffin.

In addition, Jim Bruns of Jim's Championship Chili would have told you what he puts in his award-winning concoction -- New York strip, bacon and hamburger, all smoked. Bruns buys smoked bacon at the store. "But I smoked it again," he said.

You could have also watched Wasabi Bistro owner Jessie Huang heat up a dish with a butane torch. That dish is called Set Me On Fire.

Those were just some of the vendors at the 13th annual Taste of Grand Island, held at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. The fundraiser is presented by the Noon Rotary club and Youth Leadership Tomorrow.

Organizers hoped that 300 or 400 people would stop by. Twenty volunteers put on the event.

In addition to food served up by more than 20 vendors, the evening included an auction.

Proceeds go toward the Rotary's End Polio Now program and Youth Leadership Tomorrow, which is part of Leadership Unlimited.

Denise McGovern-Gallagher of Noon Rotary said Youth Leadership Tomorrow would earn $12,000 Saturday night. The rest went to End Polio Now.

Many of the selections looked delicious.

Danish Bakery owners Justin and Kelsie Wilson calls their cinnamon rolls the "stuff that dreams are made of."

The folks from Tabitha at Prairie Commons were serving barbecued pulled pork sliders and spinach artichoke with crispy pita bread. The Tabitha crew consisted of Thomas Harper, Jerry Stoner and Tonya Van Pelt.

In addition to a fresh vegetable crudite with dip, the Medina Street Vault was serving a toffee butter cold brew, a beef and pickle cheeseball with crackers and cinnamon rolls.

Don and Marilyn Deitemeyer were pouring virgin margaritas, and Sticky Rice had Thai salad with peanut sauce.

Wasabi Bistro was also serving tuna tacos and salmon tacos.

Kevin and Janelle Potratz of Seward were on hand from Bottle Rocket Brewing Co.

The other vendors were the Island Band of Brewers, Big Red Treats, the Chicken Coop, the Chocolate Bar, Culligan, Epic, Hunan Chinese Restaurant, James Arthur Vineyards of Raymond, Kinkaider Brewing Co., Prairie Pride Brewing Co., Riverside Golf Club, Sam's Club, Nebraskaland Distributors, Stuhr Bistro and Wave Pizza.