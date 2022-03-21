Taste of Grand Island set for April at Fonner Park

Grand Island Rotary will host its 12th annual Taste of Grand Island from 5-8:30 p.m. April 2, in the Aurora Coop Pavilion at Fonner Park.

The event will feature some of Grand Island and central Nebraska’s finest food and drink selections. Those attending will have a chance to taste unlimited food samples, take part in six beverage tastings, and take a chance to win raffle prizes including trips to Disney, Nashville and the U.S. Open.

The event is open to only those age 21 and older.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Proceeds will help support causes including Youth Leadership Tomorrow and Rotary’s End Polio Now program.

Tickets are available through Noon Rotary members, at the Grand Island Tourism office, 201 W. Third St., and through Leadership Tomorrow, www.leadershiptomorrow.org

For a full list of event vendors, raffle items and sponsors visit the Taste of Grand Island Facebook page