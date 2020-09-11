Tawana Grover: Next few weeks 'very critical' as area moves into Phase 4

The Grand Island Public Schools will stay the course even as many public health restrictions for the state are lifted beginning Monday.

Superintendent Tawana Grover told the board at its meeting Thursday night that as the Central District Health Department moves to Phase 4, GIPS will continue to engage with the health department, ESU 10 and the Nebraska Department of Education.

Grover said the board is “not just looking at the numbers for today, but really watching what has occurred and reflecting on things across the country and what we can predict for the future.”

She said she told Teresa Anderson, health director for CDHD, that the next few weeks “are going to be very critical.”

“Therefore, as we (the Central District) move into Phase 4, there is no major, immediate impact or changes to GIPS,” Grover said. “We will remain in our GIPS Reimagined model and will continue to implement the safety protocols we have in place.”

Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter said GIPS has provided weekly communication to staff members throughout the pandemic. She added the district has worked to have “honest and open communication” with families and the community and that its town hall meetings related to its COVID-19 response were well-received.