Tawana Grover staying with Grand Island Public Schools

Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover is staying in Grand Island for the foreseeable future, after being considered for being Fayette County Public School District’s (Kentucky) next superintendent.
Friday morning, Fayette County Public Schools (Kentucky) announced Demetrius Liggins, Greenville Independent School District superintendent in Greenville, Texas, as the district’s new superintendent.
The Fayette County Public Schools’ initial applicant field numbered more than 50 candidates hailing from across the United States. The district’s search launched quickly, following the unexpected death of then-superintendent Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk in December 2020. Caulk had been with FCPS since 2015.
According to the Fayette County Public Schools website, on Wednesday and Thursday the FCPS School Board interviewed the final five candidates at the district’s central office.
The district’s superintendent search began in earnest in January; the FCPS website also states that the new hire will begin the transition process in July. From then into August the district’s new superintendent is slated to be on-site in Fayette County Public Schools.
According to the FCPS website, during the 2020-21 school year, nearly 41,000 students were enrolled, from preschool through students over the age of 18.
GIPS’ student body consists of more than 10,000 students at three preschool sites, 14 elementary schools, three middle schools, an alternative middle school, an alternative high school, Grand Island Senior High and the school’s career path-focused academies.
Grover has been with GIPS since 2016. During her tenure, she has had a hand in the establishment of GIPS’s learning academies, guided the district through the coronavirus pandemic and helped build the district’s strategic plan: “On Track to Thrive 2025.”
In addition to Grover and Liggins, the five finalists included: Christopher Bernier (Clark County School District Chief of Staff, Las Vegas), Melvin J. Brown (Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent, Columbus, Ohio) and Angela Dominguez (Edgewood Independent School District Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services, San Antonio, Texas).