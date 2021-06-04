Tawana Grover staying with Grand Island Public Schools

Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover is staying in Grand Island for the foreseeable future, after being considered for being Fayette County Public School District’s (Kentucky) next superintendent.

Friday morning, Fayette County Public Schools (Kentucky) announced Demetrius Liggins, Greenville Independent School District superintendent in Greenville, Texas, as the district’s new superintendent.

The Fayette County Public Schools’ initial applicant field numbered more than 50 candidates hailing from across the United States. The district’s search launched quickly, following the unexpected death of then-superintendent Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk in December 2020. Caulk had been with FCPS since 2015.

According to the Fayette County Public Schools website, on Wednesday and Thursday the FCPS School Board interviewed the final five candidates at the district’s central office.

The district’s superintendent search began in earnest in January; the FCPS website also states that the new hire will begin the transition process in July. From then into August the district’s new superintendent is slated to be on-site in Fayette County Public Schools.