Teacher has life-changing experience in Kenya

CENTRAL CITY — A two-month trip to Kenya turned out to be a life-changing experience for a Central City teacher, which will also give her students a broader perspective of the world.

Chelle Gillan was one of only two high school teachers enrolled in the Koobi Fora Field School. The paleoanthropology program’s main partners are George Washington University and the National Museums of Kenya. Also involved are the American Museum of Natural History, the University of Nebraska, Duke, Penn State and Yale.

The participants in the Koobi Fora Field School were anthropology researchers from all over the world. Gillan and a teacher from Lincoln Southwest, Charley Bittle, were the only teachers. They took part under a program called Research Experience for Teachers.

All of the other participants were in the archaeology field, or entering the field. Many had their doctorates or were pursuing their PhD.

Gillan left for Kenya on June 9 and returned Aug. 4.

The trip gave her a deeper understanding of subjects that she has taught for years.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and one of the best things I’ve ever done,” said Gillan, who is in her 18th year at Central City.

“It just changed the way that I look at the world,” she said.

The researchers spent a lot of time studying a tribe called the Daasanach.

The Daasanach people have water and food insecurity. But that’s not to say “they’re not a successful population,” Gillan said.

“They’ve been living this way for 4,000 years,” she said. “They’re one of the few tribes left that lives this lifestyle.”

The Daasanach are a mobile society. They graze their animals in circular enclosures called bomas.

The researchers tried to determine how living in an arid environment affects the health of the Daasanach people, both currently and over time. They also studied how their agricultural practices affect the land.

It was previously felt that the Daasanach people are hurting the land in the circular enclosures where the animals graze.

“But what researchers are finding is they’re actually increasing the plant material in these bomas because of all the fertilizer that comes from their grazing animals, and they also kind of aerate the soil,” Gillan said.

She and Bittle developed lesson plans, which they will use for their own students. They will also make those plans available to other teachers.

Gillan and Bittle developed an activity called Walking in the Shoes of Another Culture. They present students with a scenario in which a Daasanach family is trying to survive the dry season, which lasts 90 days.

Students learn about typical Daasanach activities, such as walking with the herds, walking to get water, walking to gather firewood and milking the goats.

Students have to determine how many calories the Daasanach people would expend doing those chores. They have to make a meal plan, making sure the natives get enough calories, carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

In the assignment, the Daasanach group has a herd of 110 goats. That number allows the Daasanach room to butcher a few goats, but they have to end the activity with 100 goats.

Throughout the project, none of the family members can lose more than 10% of their body weight.

Each family is assigned a small amount of food to begin with. During the exercise, students might decide to sell a goat and use the money to buy sorghum. “Because that’s one of the main grains that they have,” Gillan said.

Another option is to butcher a goat for meat. “But if I butcher the goat, then I can only have that for a little while because there’s no refrigeration,” she said. “However, I do think they dry some of the meat.”

The Daasanach store their milk in a gourd called a calabash. They let the milk ferment until it becomes yogurt.

They also keep blood in the gourd, and drink it. The blood is obtained by poking the neck of a cow. The animal isn’t harmed in the process.

The Daasanach drink milk tea in the morning, and might have porridge at night. They sometimes have meat “but they don’t butcher their goats or their livestock very often,” Gillan said. They eat fish, bread and and cabbage.

In her time in Kenya, Gillan learned she’s stronger than she realized. “Because there were some tough times.”

To take part in the field school, you have to "be OK with being uncomfortable for long periods of time. It was hot, dusty, windy and, when we were traveling, bumpy.”

The participants slept in tents. When they swam in Lake Turkana, they had to worry about alligators. They also had to do their laundry in the lake.

Traveling in a 16-passenger open-air vehicle, they had to learn how to dodge branches from the acacia trees that line the roads. That was just “another skill we acquired,” she said.

During her time in Kenya, Gillan got sick. When you have a 102 fever, the temperature is 100 degrees outside “and you have just a pit toilet for a bathroom, it’s challenging,” she said.

But the people of Kenya were “were just so welcoming,” Gillan said. They were gracious, friendly and curious.

People from other lands might think the Daasanach people “need this or that,” she said.

But what Gillan took away from the experience is “that yes, life is difficult there. But they have happy lives. They have families that they love and a lot of the same things as us.”

When a member of the research team asked the Daasanach people what makes them happy, a man said, “When my wife is happy.” A woman responded, “When my kids are happy.”

So their priorities are much the same as ours. Learning “the similarities between all of humanity” was “really powerful,” Gillan said.

She doesn't want to portray the Daasanach as victims. “But they have a hard life. And it just made me realize how lucky I am to have what I have.”

Gillan is careful to point out to students that when they're doing the assignments, they’re going to encounter cultures that “are different from their own, and they should not impose their own ideals onto the other culture.”

The Daasanach culture is “unique, historic and functioning well, and just because their culture doesn’t align with your own culture, it doesn’t mean either group’s cultural norms are lesser or greater than the other.”

People have tried to help the Daasanach people by digging wells.

“And that’s great. However, it changes a piece of their culture,” she said.

Because for the women, the time they spend walking to their water source is a time for bonding, sharing and relieving stress. So when you try to solve problems, “you sometimes create other problems,” she said.

Gillan, 55, bonded with many people during the experience.

“One of the best things about the experience was the friends I made from all over the world,” she said. “I made good friends from Kenya and from Ethiopia and Uganda and lots of places in the United States. Those are relationships that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life.”