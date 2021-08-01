Teaming up to fight cancer: Grand Island medical oncologists join Nebraska Cancer Specialists

At the Regional Cancer Center, Horn said, NCS will be leasing 19,000 square feet. A second location at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center will be opening in early 2022. Building will begin this fall. The cancer center will include exam rooms, a pharmacy and a full infusion suite for hematology and oncology patients.

“Our independent practice model has allowed us to provide care in a wide variety of settings over the years and has allowed us to adapt to the needs of our patients and colleagues,” said Dr. Robert Langdon, NCS president.

Striving to meet community’s needs

Horn said NCS core values impact where and how they deliver care.

“When communities identify a need and reach out to us, we do the research to determine how we can provide support,” she said. “In this case we knew with our team of experts and services we had the capacity and the knowledge to deliver care where it’s needed. We go to where our patients are and we are proud to be serving the Grand Island and Hastings area beginning Aug. 1, 2021.”