Teaming up to fight cancer: Grand Island medical oncologists join Nebraska Cancer Specialists

The Medical Oncologists of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center in the Grand Island area will be joining Nebraska Cancer Specialists as of today (Aug 1).
NCS is an independent comprehensive community oncology clinic based in Omaha.
The board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists, Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, Dr. David Crockett, Dr. Pornchai Jonglertham and Dr. Sarah Creamer, all of Grand Island, will join Nebraska Cancer Specialists’ existing group of 12 board-certified medical oncologists.
“We are excited to become an independent practice to allow us more flexibility in serving our patients and referring providers from any facility in central Nebraska,” Ramaekers said. “We could not have chosen a better group than Nebraska Cancer Specialists.”
Ramaekers said the collaboration will allow them to continue providing exceptional medical oncology care to current and future patients.
“We are looking forward to bringing new technology, such as a nuclear medicine theranostics program, and more clinical trials than we have ever been able to offer patients in central Nebraska,” he said.
According to Kelly Horn, NCS director of marketing and community outreach, with the expansion, NCS consists of 16 medical oncologists, a nuclear medicine physician, a radiation oncologist and nearly 300 oncology professionals. She said the four central Nebraska physicians will continue to provide care at the Regional Cancer Center on the CHI Health St. Francis campus as well as in their existing cancer center in the Hastings Landmark Center.
At the Regional Cancer Center, Horn said, NCS will be leasing 19,000 square feet. A second location at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center will be opening in early 2022. Building will begin this fall. The cancer center will include exam rooms, a pharmacy and a full infusion suite for hematology and oncology patients.
“Our independent practice model has allowed us to provide care in a wide variety of settings over the years and has allowed us to adapt to the needs of our patients and colleagues,” said Dr. Robert Langdon, NCS president.
Striving to meet community’s needs
Horn said NCS core values impact where and how they deliver care.
“When communities identify a need and reach out to us, we do the research to determine how we can provide support,” she said. “In this case we knew with our team of experts and services we had the capacity and the knowledge to deliver care where it’s needed. We go to where our patients are and we are proud to be serving the Grand Island and Hastings area beginning Aug. 1, 2021.”
Horn said by bringing community oncology to the residents of the Grand Island area, patients and caregivers will now have access to state of the art oncology care and treatment, more clinical trial options than ever before, and more flexibility and options in specialist referrals and appropriate care.
More efficiency brings lower costs
As part of an independent community oncology practice, providers are able to deliver efficient, patient-centered oncology care at lower costs to patients, health plans and other community physicians.
Independent community oncologists, such as the physicians at Nebraska Cancer Specialists, are in private practice and offer highly personalized and immediate care.
Horn said NCS oncologists are on the medical staffs of the local hospitals and personally follow patients when they are admitted to the hospital.
“Nebraska Cancer Specialists has the staff and resources to provide the needed treatments, in a personal, local and convenient setting,” she said. “The majority of community oncologists’ time is spent in direct patient care.”
Danielle Geiger, NCS practice administrator, said the new partnership is “yet another way Nebraska Cancer Specialists is growing to meet the needs of patients and families across the state.”
“Our focus has always been to offer patients compassionate and cutting-edge care, and we are excited to bring this approach to the Grand Island and Hastings area,” Geiger said. “We think this philosophy of care will resonate well with the community.”
Horn said the issue of cost in cancer care is not one to be taken lightly.
“Cancer is unfortunately an expensive disease to treat,” she said. “The drugs can be very costly, as are imaging studies, lab tests and many other procedures. However, the biggest single determinant of the cost of care, which is in a patient’s control, is the choice of oncologist — specifically, whether or not they function as a community oncologist or as part of a hospital system or institution.”
More flexibility
Horn said NCS realizes the need and desire for convenient and comfortable access to care.
“With the addition of Grand Island Regional Medical Center patients now have a choice for care in the area,” she said. “Because NCS is privately owned and operated, providers can accept and refer patients to and from any physician, specialist, location, health system.”
Horn said this allows for more flexibility in serving the local patient population.
“This means additional opportunities for referrals and appropriate care when needed,” she said. “The transition extends the continuum of care most community residents are used to by adding a comprehensive, community-based cancer program.”
Those programs include:
The state’s largest oncology clinical trials research department.
“Nebraska Cancer Specialists is proud to have the region’s largest community oncology Research Department offering phase I through phase IV trials,” Horn said.
On average, patients have access to more than 100 active clinical trials, more than any other facility in Nebraska, she said.
“These trials offer patients innovative treatments that may not be available outside the trial, thus providing access to cutting edge treatment options,” Horn said.
NCS was the first community oncology practice to enroll a patient globally in a prostate cancer trial. It was the first study site open for enrollment on numerous trials. It was also the first site to enroll patients nationally on a melanoma, kidney and lung cancer trial.
“The research program at NCS has grown tremendously, now consisting of more than 25 dedicated oncology research team members, conducting phase 1-IV trials, enrolling more than 300 patients in clinical trials over the last few years,” she said.
“This program is a turning point for cancer patients in the Midwest, who will play a key role in accelerating cancer research, leaving a legacy for those to follow.”
Nuclear Medicine Theranostics Program. Nebraska Cancer Specialists has the Midwest’s first and largest dedicated Theranostics center, providing state-of-the-art clinical care and research opportunities for patients. Theranostics uses Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT), which is targeted radiation to kill cancer cells from within. Adults with neuroendocrine and now prostate cancer tumors are among the first patients who can benefit from PRRT.
Outpatient pharmacy. NCS Outpatient Pharmacy is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for compliance with a comprehensive set of national standards. By choosing a health care provider that has achieved ACHC accreditation, patients can take comfort in knowing that they will receive the highest quality care.
Supportive care services. Patients going through cancer treatment not only need support medically, but mentally, emotionally, physically and financially. At NCS we believe in treating the whole person, mind, body and soul. NCS does this through a variety of services including mental health, occupational therapy, genetic testing, nutrition services, palliative care, survivorship programs, yoga and fitness classes, and patient financial advocates.
Employees and volunteers. NCS is still looking for infusion nurses to join the team. For more information on available positions and sign-on bonuses, visit NebraskaCancer.com/careers. Horn said along with NCS’s team of oncology experts, they have a volunteer program.
“We are looking for oncology volunteers to assist our team with their time, talent and expertise,” Horn said.
For more information on this volunteer program, visit NCS HOPEFoundation.org and click on How Can I Help.
“We are committed to our state and to our roots,” Horn said. “We believe in keeping patients close to their families and loved ones at all costs and providing care right here in their neighborhood.”