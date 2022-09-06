Teen arrested after shots fired in Grand Island Five Points Super Saver parking lot

A 17-year-old male was shot and another 17-year-old was arrested following a disturbance in the parking lot of the Five Points Super Saver Monday night.

The two 17-year-olds were in the parking lot to sell marijuana, according to police.

Officers were called to the parking lot at about 11:50 p.m. following a report of gunshots being heard. Multiple 9mm shell casings were found in the lot.

A short time later, a 17-year-old showed up at the CHI Health St. Francis emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. He reported that he was shot in the parking lot of Super Saver and a juvenile male was with him.

A juvenile male was later located walking in the area of 13th and Clark streets. He turned out to be the male who was with the shooting victim. He told police that the two of them were in the Super Saver parking lot to sell marijuana. He also told police he was in possession of a handgun during the transaction.

He said that at some point, the marijuana purchasers tried to rob him, and a physical altercation ensued. He said that during the altercation, one of the purchasers brandished a handgun and shot the 17-year-old who wound up being hospitalized.

He said he rapidly drove his vehicle away from the scene with his wounded companion and while en route to the emergency room, his gun and the marijuana he possessed were tossed out the window of his vehicle. He said his handgun was transferred to the possession of the injured juvenile, who threw it out the window.

Police are still trying to identify the person who shot the 17-year-old, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

The shooting victim has been transferred to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

The marijuana and the firearm were later recovered by law enforcement. The serial number on the gun was found to be defaced. The male told police the serial number was already defaced when he bought it.

Doing a records check, police found that the Nebraska driver's license of the 17-year-old driver had been revoked.

He was taken to Hall County Corrections, where he was booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful transfer of a firearm to a juvenile, unlawful possession of a handgun by a juvenile and driving during suspension.