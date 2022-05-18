Teen believed shot during argument Saturday in south Grand Island

The investigation continues into the events leading up to Saturday’s shooting of a 17-year-old man in Grand Island.
According to Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering, the incident involved a party bus in the Wal-mart parking lot at 3501 South Locust St.
“We know we had numerous people involved, a lot of which we believe were arguing,” he said. The 17-year-old is believed to have been shot within that time frame.
Police responded to the shooting at 2:17 a.m. Saturday. The store was closed at the time.
It’s unclear if the shooting victim was on the party bus.
The teen was transported to CHI Health St. Francis for a gunshot wound, and later transferred to a medical facility in Lincoln. Duering said he was not aware of the victim’s current medical condition.
A suspect has not been identified, although the incident may be gang related, Duering said.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-6000.