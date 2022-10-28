Teen found with dead mother in trunk makes court appearance

An extradition hearing for a 17-year-old Texas youth suspected of murdering his mother has been scheduled for Nov. 30 in Hall County Court.

At a court appearance Friday morning, Tyler Roenz requested an extradition hearing. He was represented by Hall County public defender Vicky Kenney,

Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled the next court appearance for 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. The timing allows the Texas governor's office 30 days to submit a warrant to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The body of Michelle Roenz, 49, was found in the trunk of the car Tyler Roenz crashed Oct. 14 near Grand Island.

Roenz, who lives in Humble, Texas, is currently in custody in Hall County Jail. He appeared at Friday morning's preliminary hearing via video.

No bail has been set for Roenz, who will turn 18 on Nov. 11.

The teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the death of his mother, according to Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

The two were reported missing from their home in Harris County on Oct. 13 by the teen’s father.

Following a law enforcement alert issued in Harris County, Nebraska State Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, a Mazda 3, on Interstate 80 near Grand Island. After a high-speed chase of about 9 miles, Roenz tried to slow down, but the car hit the back of a semi truck and left the road, hitting a tree in a ditch.

Troopers found the body of Michelle Roenz in the car’s trunk. Investigators have said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Tyler Roenz was taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with injuries that were not life-threatening, and was later transferred to a hospital in Omaha, according to the patrol.

Roenz was discharged from the hospital on Oct. 21.