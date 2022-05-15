 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen injured after Saturday shooting at Grand Island Wal-mart

A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Saturday following a shooting in the parking lot of a Grand Island Wal-Mart.

At 2:17 a.m. Saturday the Grand Island Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Wal-Mart at 3501 South Locust St. The store was closed at the time.

GIPD Sgt. Ryan Rathbun said the teen was transported to CHI Health St. Francis with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to another medical facility.

Rathbun declined to elaborate on the extent of the teen’s injuries, the kind of weapon used or a possible suspect. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-6000.

