Teenage Republican group in Grand Island holds its initial meeting at Stolley Park

The Affordable Health Care Act “was a disaster,” McPeek said.

Democrats say that 93% of racial unrest demonstrations this year have been peaceful, he said. “That’s not accurate.”

Biden, McPeek said, cannot be trusted.

“That’s why we should vote Donald Trump,” he said.

One of the attendees, 14-year-old Eli Studley, said he likes Trump “because he will fix America.”

Ezekiel Wilson, 10, likes Trump “because he’s pro-life and so am I and he loves the American people and so do I.”

Studley was joined at the rally by his sister, Leah, 16, and brother Joel, 12.

Leah Studley would like to see people vote for Trump “because Joe Biden will destroy our country even though he says that he won’t. Trump is the best decision for the American people.”

Joel Studley said, “Trump won’t take away our Second Amendment and he is pro-life.” People “think that murder is wrong but really pro-choice is the same thing,” he said.

More young people need to get involved in politics, Plond said. They need to learn about the economy, civics and the importance of volunteering.

For more information, visit teenagerepublicans.org. The local group may be reached via Twitter at @HallTeenage.

