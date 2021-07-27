Teenage trick rider to perform at Hastings rodeo

Payton started with easier tricks like the hippodrome (standing on a galloping horse) and the front fender (laying horizontally alongside the horse, hanging on with a hand and a foot in a strap). Then she graduated to harder tricks, such as the spin the horn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her favorites are vaulting tricks: jumping from the horse, while he’s in motion, to the ground, and springing back up.

She’s an eighth-grade student who plays volleyball and basketball and competes in South Dakota Junior High Rodeo, and makes time to practice on her horse, Barbie.

A 19-year-old paint horse, Barbie has been owned by the Routiers for 10 years. Barbie is good at a lot of things. Not only can Payton trick ride on her, but she is her rodeo horse, too, for the breakaway roping, team roping, flag race and goat tying. Payton’s younger sisters, who are 5 and 6 years old, love to ride her, too.

Payton began her professional trick riding career at the age of 5. She doesn’t get too nervous before she performs anymore, but she is more nervous when she’s about to attempt a new stunt.

Trick riding has benefited her daughter, said her mother, Jessica. Payton was shy, and when people would come to talk to her, she’d be quiet and not say much.