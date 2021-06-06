Television viewers consider Kent Boughton their friend

The weatherman responded, “You want to bet?” with a profanity thrown in.

Like many people, Boughton saw a bright light ahead of him as he fought for his life. He also heard a woman with an angelic voice comfort him. “Help is coming. You’re going to be OK,” said the woman, who was an eyewitness to the accident. It took an hour to cut Boughton out of his car.

It has been a long road back from the accident.

“I’ve had 18 major surgeries since,” Boughton said.

He has one more surgery left. “And I hope that takes away the pain,” he said.

Boughton lives with pain 24 hours a day. But he knows there are many people who have it worse.

It’s all about attitude, he says. He could have taken disability and taken it easy. “But I’ve more things to do in life,” he said.

Boughton has two children. Nicole just turned 40. Chad turns 38 in August. Both live in Grand Island. He has four grandchildren. One of those grandchildren, Eli Anson, will be playing football for Grand Island Senior High this fall.

At home outdoors

Boughton’s love of the outdoors is well-known.