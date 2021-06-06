Television viewers consider Kent Boughton their friend

Viewers in a wide area think of Kent Boughton as a friend.
People often stop the weatherman when he’s shopping, or visit with him in restaurants. They talk about the weather or ask about his health. They laugh about the on-air banter between Boughton and news anchor Seth Denny, who likes to kid the weatherman about his age.
Sometimes, a viewer will tell Boughton he got the forecast wrong.
Yes, he admits, he blew it.
“But the beauty of my job is I still get paid,” he tells the viewer. “I can be wrong every day. I still get paid,”
Boughton receives his salary from NTV, whose newscasts are seen in a large part of central and western Nebraska and northern Kansas.
NTV’s signal extends to Boone and Holt counties.
“We cover all of northern Nebraska over to roughly Cheyenne County and then straight south,” he said. “We’re in Keith County. We’re real strong in Chase, Perkins and Dundy County.”
The station hits the entire northern tier of counties in Kansas “all the way to Washington County. So it’s an enormous coverage area,” said Boughton, who, like all weathercasters, knows the map very well.
In addition to the Tri-Cities, KHGI/NTV newscasts have big followings in North Platte, Broken Bow, O’Neill and McCook.
Recognizable
One day, Boughton, his son and another man were deer hunting near Benkelman. The local man was familiar with the area.
They “kept seeing all these mule deer,” Boughton said. But the friend noted that the land was posted, and the landowner “does not let anyone hunt.”
After two days of not getting any deer, he said, “Well, let me go to the door and ask.”
The friend said OK, but “he’s not going to let you.”
When Boughton knocked on the door, the farmer said, “Kent Boughton! What are you doing here?”
Boughton mentioned all the deer he’d seen. “You hunt whatever you want!” the man told him.
At another spot nearby, another group had them in for pie.
Boughton’s favorite part of the job is the contact he has with viewers.
The chief forecaster and outdoor editor for NTV and KFXL, he does five live weathercasts day — four on NTV and one on KFXL at 9 p.m.
Boughton feels like he doesn’t work for a television station. “I work for my viewers,” he says.
Out in public, he’s sometimes asked for his autograph.
“And I enjoy that, because that means people are watching,” he said.
Some folks, especially young people, ask him for selfies. Older viewers thank him for being easy to understand because he articulates very well.
Boughton said he takes pride in the ability to do the job “concisely, precisely, accurately and not get a big head in doing it.”
When people want to come up and talk, “I will take all the time in the world,” he said. “I never walk around with my nose up in the air.”
He knows full well that many of the people shopping next to him at Walmart have no idea who he is.
GISH graduate
Boughton was born in Minot, N.D. But he grew up in Grand Island. His father, Floyd, owned Boughton Equipment Inc., the first Nebraska dealer to sell the Melroe Bobcat skid steer.
Boughton was active in theater at Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1975.
He was blessed with a deep voice at a young age.
“He could sing like Barry White in fifth grade,” says his wife, Marcie.
Boughton started in radio when he was 15, working weekends at KRGI his sophomore year of high school.
He studied broadcasting at Brown Institute in Minneapolis. His early broadcast jobs were in Mitchell, S.D., and Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Boughton, who stands 6 foot 1, has worked for NTV 22 years.
Earlier in his career, he worked at KHAS-TV in Hastings for 11 years.
He got out of broadcasting for nine years. He worked as a mail carrier and sold insurance.
When popular weatherman Bob Geiger was involved in a serious car accident, NTV asked Boughton to fill in while Geiger recuperated. With Geiger’s assistance, he became a permanent employee. Geiger died in 2005 at the age of 60.
Boughton, Denny and Colleen Williams have been a team for two decades.
Boughton’s wife, Lori, died in 2017 after 38 years of marriage. Many people knew her for her love of horses and her involvement in Hall County 4-H.
Everyone who knew her “knew just how kind she was” and that she was “such a giving soul,” Boughton said. She “always had a kind word for everybody. Never had a bad word to say about anyone.”
Life-threatening accident
Boughton almost lost his life on May 4, 2009, when his car collided with a semi near Axtell. When first responders arrived, Boughton heard one of the men say, “It’s Kent Boughton. He’s not going to make it.”
The weatherman responded, “You want to bet?” with a profanity thrown in.
Like many people, Boughton saw a bright light ahead of him as he fought for his life. He also heard a woman with an angelic voice comfort him. “Help is coming. You’re going to be OK,” said the woman, who was an eyewitness to the accident. It took an hour to cut Boughton out of his car.
It has been a long road back from the accident.
“I’ve had 18 major surgeries since,” Boughton said.
He has one more surgery left. “And I hope that takes away the pain,” he said.
Boughton lives with pain 24 hours a day. But he knows there are many people who have it worse.
It’s all about attitude, he says. He could have taken disability and taken it easy. “But I’ve more things to do in life,” he said.
Boughton has two children. Nicole just turned 40. Chad turns 38 in August. Both live in Grand Island. He has four grandchildren. One of those grandchildren, Eli Anson, will be playing football for Grand Island Senior High this fall.
At home outdoors
Boughton’s love of the outdoors is well-known.
In his living room is a giant mounted elk, which he shot in the Pine Ridge area of Nebraska. His wife calls the animal Tiny.
Earlier this year, Boughton finished off the World Slam of turkey hunting. A Gould’s turkey, brought down in Sonora, Mexico, completed the feat. Earlier, he shot an ocellated turkey in southern Mexico and an osceola in southern Florida. The three other species needed for the slam were bagged in Nebraska — the Merriam’s, Eastern and Rio Grande.
Boughton married the former Marcie Ryan in October 2019. Her first husband had died after 38 years of marriage.
The Boughtons were acquainted with Marcie and her husband. Marcie worked as a marketing consultant for NTV in Lincoln.
After Lori’s death, Boughton found a sympathy card in Lori’s office that she had meant to send to Marcie after her husband’s death. It never got sent because they never got the address.
That winter, after the family had gone through Lori’s belongings, he was left with scented candles and Lori’s designer purses. He traded them to Marcie for a Winchester 30-30 commemorative rifle. It was a model that he had long had on his bucket list.
Even if the relationship had never gone anywhere, Boughton jokes, he “got a good gun out of it.”
A job he loves
In times of severe weather, Boughton has stayed overnight at the station many times.
His wife says one of his strengths is his ability to stay calm when the weather is breaking loose. A good weatherman, he knows, has the ability to save lives.
Boughton says he loves his job and the people he works with.
”It’s just a joy to go to work every single day,” says the weathercaster, who worked from home for a year during the pandemic.
Boughton is 63. His next birthday will be June 24.
Viewers shouldn’t worry about dark clouds in Boughton’s future. Next year, he plans to sign a new three-year contract.