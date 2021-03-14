Temperature swings take a toll on landscapes

The summer-like temperatures have been nice to have around, but we all knew it was only a matter of time before we got back to “normal” weather conditions again.

In a matter of weeks, we went from -40 degrees to almost 80 degrees to drop back down again. Not only is that tough on us, but it can also have an influence in the landscape as well.

Even though the warm days have been nice for us to break from the winter blues, our plants could still have a tough spring. While the blooms and buds are nice to look at, the reality is that our average frost-free date in Central Nebraska is around Mother’s Day, meaning at any point between now and then there is the potential for frost, and dare I say snow too.

Warm temperatures followed by cold and snow can lead to several outcomes. The downside of a warm spring is the potential for plant damage in the event of a cold snap. Perennials and roses can have some damage and dieback to the new growth and into the canes if the roses were already pruned for the year. Flowering bulbs can have damage to the foliage and flowers present at the time of the freeze.