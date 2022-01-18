Temporary 4-day school week starts Friday for Grand Island Public students

Issues have arisen staff-wide, Grover said, and having a day without students gives teachers the time to hit the reset button. “It’s just like any management position: you have to have the planning time, you have to know, ‘How do I get the products, the tools, the materials, the activities? How do I plan for all of that – to have the resources available to the students, and giving them that opportunity to readjust and to make sure they feel the level of confidence that they are prepared when the students return on Monday for the next week.’”

Choosing Friday was a deliberate decision, Grover said. “When we looked at our numbers, the days that are impacted the most are definitely Fridays. We were very strategic and understand our data and what’s going to be the best option. This is what led us to move into the four-day school week.”

This change comes less than a week after the district announced temporary, mandatory mask-wearing in all GIPS buildings. Grover said this is all in an effort to keep in-person learning a possibility – and to avoid virtual learning.