Temporary 4-day school week starts Friday for Grand Island Public students

No bones about it, Grand Island Public Schools is facing a significant teacher shortage – so much, that students will have the next five Fridays off.
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said COVID, coupled with other seasonal illnesses, has made the temporary adjustment necessary.
“By moving to a four day school week, we are really hoping to address some of the staffing issues that we’re seeing,” she said. “Throughout this pandemic, we’ve been watching our COVID numbers, and how many people are out with COVID. With this latest variant, we have more and more staff members that are being impacted by illnesses.”
According to a report presented at last Thursday’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, 66% of vacant, certified staff spots were filled. That left 43 positions vacant, often forcing those left to take on extra responsibilities.
The fill rate is low enough that a degree of uncertainty exists, Grover said. “Basically, it’s a coin toss in regard to whether or not we will have a position filled.”
The substitute teacher shortage has been ongoing this academic year, and educators have been working hard to keep in-person learning a reality.
“Sometimes there are many different teachers that come together,” Grover explained. “Of course, they’re doing their very best to make sure that they are providing top notch quality education for our students, but there’s some inconsistency that occurs by having to switch off in one hour, this person the next hour, someone else the next … and we’ve been able to manage up into this point. But now, with the rising numbers of staff members being impacted by the illnesses, we needed to take another step.”
Issues have arisen staff-wide, Grover said, and having a day without students gives teachers the time to hit the reset button. “It’s just like any management position: you have to have the planning time, you have to know, ‘How do I get the products, the tools, the materials, the activities? How do I plan for all of that – to have the resources available to the students, and giving them that opportunity to readjust and to make sure they feel the level of confidence that they are prepared when the students return on Monday for the next week.’”
Choosing Friday was a deliberate decision, Grover said. “When we looked at our numbers, the days that are impacted the most are definitely Fridays. We were very strategic and understand our data and what’s going to be the best option. This is what led us to move into the four-day school week.”
This change comes less than a week after the district announced temporary, mandatory mask-wearing in all GIPS buildings. Grover said this is all in an effort to keep in-person learning a possibility – and to avoid virtual learning.
“That is something that’s a last resort. We do not want to have to do that,” Grover said of transitioning to virtual learning. “In order not to do that, we start thinking about what other steps can we take to avoid going virtual. The biggest problem is that just the overtaxing of our staff members and our substitute fill rate.”
Throughout the pandemic Grover said staff members, GIPS families and the community as a whole have helped get the district through these trying times.
“We have had to ask them to partner with us — they are part of the solution, and that certainly does not go unnoticed,” she said. “And I do believe that we will get through this and we will get through it together.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.