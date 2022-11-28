Temporary casino in Grand Island might be open by Christmas

Santa Claus is bringing a casino to Grand Island this year.

The new temporary casino at Fonner Park is expected to be open by Christmas. Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak hopes the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gives final approval of the casino’s operation on Dec. 14.

Vince Fiala, who will be the casino’s general manager, is also optimistic that the commission will give its OK.

The temporary casino is being built inside the Fonner Park concourse. Work began Sept. 8.

When it opens, it will have 280 slot machines and kiosks for wagering on live and simulcast horse races.

“The Racing and Gaming Commission wanted to make sure that racing had a presence, and I appreciate that, so they’ve asked that we add additional television monitors and some wagering terminals where people can wager on horse racing in addition to whatever casino games they’re playing” in the temporary facility, Kotulak said.

People will still be able to bet on simulcast and live races at the Finish Line Restaurant, where keno operations will also continue.

The footprint of the concourse will not change. Improvements made inside include the building of a long wall 30 feet tall.

Among other things, the temporary casino will include a snack bar.

Kotulak hopes that workers will begin laying carpet this week.

Elite Casino Resorts, which is Fonner’s partner in the casino, is paying for the remodeling.

The casino will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, gaming will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 3 a.m. the following morning.

Table games (craps and blackjack) will probably be added a few months after the temporary casino opens.

Although there will be several entries, the main entrance will be through the Heartland Events Center vestibule.

The temporary casino will be used for two or three years. The permanent casino probably won’t open until 2024 or 2025.

The temporary casino will have about 100 employees. People are being hired and trained inside Fonner Park’s 4-H Cafe.

The permanent facility will be known as Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.

When the permanent casino opens, the Nebraska State Fair will benefit from the improved concourse, Kotulak said.

“Once temporary operations have ceased here, they’re going to have a nicer, climate-controlled area than what they had before,” he said.

The Finish Line Restaurant will remain the way it is for a couple of years before it’s updated, Kotulak said.