Teresa Anderson: COVID curve flattening, but precautions should continue

While the COVID-19 curve appears to be flattening, the Central District Health Department says precautions still need to be taken heading into the new year.
According to the dashboard on the CDHD website, there have been only seven new positive COVID-19 cases reported this week. There were 170 total positive cases reported last week and 380 cases the week of Dec. 19.
Teresa Anderson, health director for CDHD, said that while the curve does appear to be flattening, the health department wonders whether the reported numbers have been low the past two weeks since people are not getting COVID-19 tests due to the holidays.
“What we are seeing is a decrease in the percentage of positivity, but we are also seeing a decrease in the number of tests,” Anderson said. “In a good week, we can do 1,400 to 1,500 tests. Last week, we only had about 600. So what we are seeing is people are just not getting tested. We stay hopeful that those numbers are coming down now and that they will continue to come down.”
She said she believes the city of Grand Island’s mask mandate is “a really big driver” in the decrease of COVID-19 cases.
Another good sign, Anderson said, is that, as of Wednesday, about 42% of the ICU beds in the Central District are available — the highest since September when the health department began tracking this on its dashboard.
“We are really happy to see that because we know that the hospital staff in the ICU can get a much-needed and much-deserved break,” she said.
Anderson said CDHD is watching its hospital data closely and that the number of hospital COVID-19 patients in the district has been between 30 and 35%, which is much higher than the state average of 15%.
“We are going to keep watching that and just see where that goes,” she said. “When that comes down, I think we will feel a lot more comfortable.”
Anderson said CDHD expects to receive more doses of the Moderna vaccine “on a regular basis,” but does not know exactly how many it will receive.
“We are going to want to do drive-through clinics once we get to that 75 and older (tier) group — our next group to focus on. We will do our very best to move through the phases and the tiers,’ she said.
“Our biggest challenge is how we can give these vaccinations and keep people 6 feet apart. So we cannot do like we’ve done before with flu shots and just line up people all in a row. We are going to have to have that 6-foot distance and it gets a little more complicated.”
Anderson said that as people celebrate the new year, they are encouraged to celebrate only with members of their own household and not to gather in large groups in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. She added people also need to continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask, maintaining 6-foot social distance and washing hands frequently.