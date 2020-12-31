Teresa Anderson: COVID curve flattening, but precautions should continue

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are really happy to see that because we know that the hospital staff in the ICU can get a much-needed and much-deserved break,” she said.

Anderson said CDHD is watching its hospital data closely and that the number of hospital COVID-19 patients in the district has been between 30 and 35%, which is much higher than the state average of 15%.

“We are going to keep watching that and just see where that goes,” she said. “When that comes down, I think we will feel a lot more comfortable.”

Anderson said CDHD expects to receive more doses of the Moderna vaccine “on a regular basis,” but does not know exactly how many it will receive.

“We are going to want to do drive-through clinics once we get to that 75 and older (tier) group — our next group to focus on. We will do our very best to move through the phases and the tiers,’ she said.

“Our biggest challenge is how we can give these vaccinations and keep people 6 feet apart. So we cannot do like we’ve done before with flu shots and just line up people all in a row. We are going to have to have that 6-foot distance and it gets a little more complicated.”

Anderson said that as people celebrate the new year, they are encouraged to celebrate only with members of their own household and not to gather in large groups in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. She added people also need to continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask, maintaining 6-foot social distance and washing hands frequently.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.