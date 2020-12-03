Terry Brown appointed to serve additional two years on Grand Island Public Schools board

“My desire for education has not lessened in the 16 years I have served,” he said.

Board member Erika Wolfe asked Brown what he thinks are current challenges GIPS must confront. He said keeping students and staff healthy and in school is the top issue.

Brown added that, once the district gets through the pandemic, it will need to figure out how to recover in it and address the educational gaps that are “likely occurring” as a result.

Board member Lisa Albers wanted to know Brown’s vision for GIPS education. He said his goal is to support teachers and administrators in educating students.

“As a board, we need to support our teachers who are in the trenches every day,” Brown said. “We need to do whatever it takes to get the professional development and mentoring to bring all of our staff to a point where they are providing what our kids need to grow.”

In her interview, Coates said she is a mother of three young children and moved to Grand Island “just a little over two years ago” and wants to get more involved in the community. She said she felt that serving on the GIPS board would be a good way to do this.