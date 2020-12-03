Terry Brown appointed to serve additional two years on Grand Island Public Schools board

An incumbent Ward A Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member who was defeated in November’s general election will not be leaving the board after all.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the board voted 8-0 to appoint 16-year incumbent Terry Brown to replace Kelly Enck, who is resigning due to moving from Ward A to Ward C. Amanda Coates also interviewed for the vacant seat but did not receive any nominations by board members. Brown did not vote on his own nomination.
Brown, who was defeated by challenger Lindsey Jurgens in the general election, will finish Enck’s term, which expires Jan. 6, 2023. He will be seated at the board’s Jan. 14 meeting.
After his interview, Brown asked his fellow board members whether they had any reservations about appointing him, given the election results. Each of the board members shook their heads “no.”
Board member Tim Mayfield — who also was defeated in his bid for election by just 16 votes — said he did not have any reservations because “a number of us had very close races.”
“I feel like the community has supported you almost as much as the other person in the race (Jurgens),” he said.
In his interview with the GIPS board, Brown said he has served on the board “for a few years” and was qualified to continue serving.
“My desire for education has not lessened in the 16 years I have served,” he said.
Board member Erika Wolfe asked Brown what he thinks are current challenges GIPS must confront. He said keeping students and staff healthy and in school is the top issue.
Brown added that, once the district gets through the pandemic, it will need to figure out how to recover in it and address the educational gaps that are “likely occurring” as a result.
Board member Lisa Albers wanted to know Brown’s vision for GIPS education. He said his goal is to support teachers and administrators in educating students.
“As a board, we need to support our teachers who are in the trenches every day,” Brown said. “We need to do whatever it takes to get the professional development and mentoring to bring all of our staff to a point where they are providing what our kids need to grow.”
In her interview, Coates said she is a mother of three young children and moved to Grand Island “just a little over two years ago” and wants to get more involved in the community. She said she felt that serving on the GIPS board would be a good way to do this.
“My mom was on the school board in Valentine when I was a kid, and I feel like it made a difference in how I talked about education,” Coates said.
She said she thinks GIPS’ current challenge is meeting students’ needs for equal access to internet and/or computers for online learning. She said the district needs to ensure that all students are ready to succeed when they leave high school.
“What you would have graduated with five years ago is almost obsolete in what you need to graduate to be ready for the technology and everything else,” Coates said.
After the interviews, board President Bonnie Hinkle said she hopes the board can find a way to get Coates involved with the district.
