Texas man accused of murdering mom has extradition hearing rescheduled

An extradition hearing for Tyler Roenz, the Texas teenager suspected of murdering his mother, has been postponed to Jan. 3.

In Hall County Court on Wednesday, Deputy Hall County Attorney Alex West asked for a 30-day continuance because he has not received a governor's warrant.

Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey rescheduled the extradition hearing to 11 a.m. on Jan. 3.

The Texas governor’s office is expected to submit a warrant to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, asking that Roenz be extradited to Texas.

Roenz, 18, appeared via video Wednesday from the Hall County Jail. Public defender Vicky Kenney, representing Roenz, requested an extradition hearing on Oct. 28.

The body of Michelle Roenz, 49, was found in the trunk of the car Tyler Roenz crashed Oct. 14 near Grand Island.

The teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas, according to Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

The two were reported missing from their home in Harris County on Oct. 13 by the teen’s father.

Following a law enforcement alert issued in Harris County, Nebraska State Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, a Mazda 3, on Interstate 80 near Grand Island. After a high-speed chase of about 9 miles, Roenz tried to slow down, but the car hit the back of a semi truck and left the road, hitting a tree in a ditch.

Troopers found the body of Michelle Roenz in the car’s trunk. Investigators have said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.