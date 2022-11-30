 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Texas man accused of murdering mom has extradition hearing rescheduled

  • Updated
  • 0
Court 1.png

Tyler Roenz appeared via video Wednesday from Hall County Jail.

 COURTESY NTV

Recruits took part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs Tuesday at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

An extradition hearing for Tyler Roenz, the Texas teenager suspected of murdering his mother, has been postponed to Jan. 3.

In Hall County Court on Wednesday, Deputy Hall County Attorney Alex West asked for a 30-day continuance because he has not received a governor's warrant.

Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey rescheduled the extradition hearing to 11 a.m. on Jan. 3.

The Texas governor’s office is expected to submit a warrant to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, asking that Roenz be extradited to Texas.

Roenz, 18, appeared via video Wednesday from the Hall County Jail. Public defender Vicky Kenney, representing Roenz, requested an extradition hearing on Oct. 28.

The body of Michelle Roenz, 49, was found in the trunk of the car Tyler Roenz crashed Oct. 14 near Grand Island.

People are also reading…

The teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas, according to Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

The two were reported missing from their home in Harris County on Oct. 13 by the teen’s father.

Following a law enforcement alert issued in Harris County, Nebraska State Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, a Mazda 3, on Interstate 80 near Grand Island. After a high-speed chase of about 9 miles, Roenz tried to slow down, but the car hit the back of a semi truck and left the road, hitting a tree in a ditch.

Troopers found the body of Michelle Roenz in the car’s trunk. Investigators have said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panera Bread closes

Panera Bread closes

After 10 years, Panera Bread in Grand Island has closed. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” a sign on the door says. “Please …

Timothy Biggs, 59

AMARILLO, Texas — Timothy John Biggs, 59, died at his residence on Nov. 6, 2022, in Amarillo, Texas.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgium starts trial over 2016 suicide bombings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts