Texas man believed to be overdose victim at Grand Island motel

A 34-year-old Texas man died of an overdose over the weekend at a Grand Island motel.

The body of Stephen Etuk was found at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at MainStay Suites, 3051 S. Locust St. Etuk was from Richmond, Texas.

“At this point in time we do believe it’s an overdose. What exactly he overdosed on is still subject to investigation,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

“We recovered some prescription pills prescribed to him and some not prescribed to him but we also discovered some paraphernalia that may be consistent with using other controlled substances,” Duering said. “So that portion of it is still under investigation.”