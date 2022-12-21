Texas man named new Grand Island police chief

The Grand Island City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to make Kevin Denney of Texas the next chief of the Grand Island Police Department.

Denney, 54, currently heads the police department in Jarrell, Texas, which is about 40 miles from Austin. He will succeed Robert Falldorf, who is retiring as Grand Island's police chief next month.

At the City Council meeting, Denney said he is humbled and honored to have the opportunity. Denney has 29 years of law enforcement experience, all in Texas.

Speaking at the podium Tuesday night, Denney referred to an action earlier in the meeting, when city leaders decided to take a risk on another matter.

"I like to think it's a calculated risk in bringing up a guy from Texas to be your next police chief. But I'm excited about that," he said. "And I plan on proving to you and to the community that that was a risk worth taking."

He said he "very excited about serving the community. I'm also very excited about serving with and alongside the fine men and women of the Grand Island Police Department."

Denney's wife, Tessa, also attended the meeting. He told council members that he and his wife "are excited about moving our young group of four girls up to the community and also digging roots as well."

The girls are 14, 9, 4 and 2.

Councilman Mitch Nickerson, who hadn't had a chance to meet Denney, asked about his motivation for leaving Jarrell for Grand Island.

Denney said that for him, it's about making a difference, leaving a legacy "and where you can do that."

"I felt like I was doing a terrific job in Texas. I'm enjoying that. But we've got four young girls who want to be part of a community that's a little larger — a community that's a wholesome community where we can raise our girls."

Moving to Grand Island will allow him to run a police department that's a little larger "and leaving a little bit more of a legacy. That's what it's all about."

Mayor Roger Steele, who chose Denney from a list of applicants, said Denney has always looked "for ways to challenge himself and move on to greater things."

Steele said Grand Island has the best police department there is, and that the city is proud of its force.

Grand Island police work hard and "never let us down," Steele said. He told Denney he's is "joining a very proud and distinguished group of men and women."

During the interview process, Denney met with most members of the City Council and a representative of the Fraternal Order of Police, Steele said. Denney also visited the Police Department on his own.

Eleven Grand Island police officers attended Tuesday night's meeting. They did not speak at the meeting, but were instead there to show support and welcome their new chief.

Steele said the search process took six months and came down to two very well-qualified finalists. The name of the other finalist was not released.

According to Denney's LinkedIn site, he grew up on a ranch in central Texas, "digging post holes and putting up fences." He graduated from high school in Georgetown, Texas.

He has been chief of the Jarrell Police Department since August of 2020. He served as interim city manager for part of his tenure.

Denney spent the first 22 years of his career with the Irving, Texas, Police Department. Irving is a city of 225,000, and has a police department of 542 employees. He retired from that department, where he spent 17 years as a sergeant.

He then became chief of the Red Oak, Texas, Independent School District Police Department. That district covers 42 square miles and overlaps five municipalities. He was with that department for nearly four years.

Denney has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Texas A&M. He has master’s degrees in criminal justice and public administration from Tarleton State University. He is near completion of his PhD in criminal justice, also from Tarleton.

As Grand Island police chief, Denney will have a starting salary of $156,138.30.