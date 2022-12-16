Texas man nominated to become new Grand Island police chief

The Grand Island City Council will decide Tuesday night whether Kevin Denney of Jarrell, Texas, should become the next Grand Island police chief.

If appointed, Denney will succeed Robert Falldorf, who is retiring next month.

Denney, who has 29 years of law enforcement experience, was nominated for the position by Mayor Roger Steele.

The mayor obtained from the city's Civil Service Commission a list of candidates for the police chief position. Steele selected Denney for appointment, subject to the City Council's approval.

Denney is currently police chief in Jarrell, which is in the Austin metropolitan area. He has been chief since August of 2020. During that time, "he has attracted a group of high-quality, diverse and motivated officers," says the information packet for Tuesday's City Council meeting. "Other accomplishments include initiating the first School Resource Officer program, improvements to the property and evidence system and planned for the rapid growth of the area." He served as interim city manager for part of his tenure.

He spent the first 22 years of his career with the Irving, Texas, Police Department. Irving is a city of 225,000, and has a police department of 542 employees. In that department, Denney supervised the full-time SWAT team. He also worked in undercover narcotics, patrol, criminal investigations, community services, jail, communications and personnel. He retired from that department, where he spent 17 years as a sergeant.

Denney then became chief of the Red Oak, Texas, Independent School District Police Department. That district covers 42 square miles and overlaps five municipalities. "There he reformed departmental command structure, streamlined processes, cut operating costs, updated policies and staffed the department with skilled officers," says the information packet. Denney was with that department for nearly four years.

Denney, who grew up on a ranch in central Texas, has a bachelor's degree in sociology from Texas A&M. He has master's degrees in criminal justice and public administration from Tarleton State University. He is near completion of his PhD in criminal justice, also from Tarleton.

If approved, Denney will have a starting salary of $156,138.30. He is prepared to start work on Jan. 16.