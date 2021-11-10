 Skip to main content
Texas Roadhouse to distribute meal vouchers to veterans and current military members
Texas Roadhouse to distribute meal vouchers to veterans and current military members

In honor of Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers to veterans and active military members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The vouchers will be handed out in the parking lot. The event is drive-through only, but vouchers may be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner. The vouchers are valid through May 30, 2022.

Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Vouchers may be redeemed for one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides, plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

Texas Roadhouse is at 232 Wilmar Ave.

