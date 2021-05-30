 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas Roadhouse to host hiring event on Monday
0 comments

Texas Roadhouse to host hiring event on Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island’s Texas Roadhouse will host the restaurant’s first-ever hiring event to for full- and part-time positions on Monday.

Texas Roadhouse will conduct in-person interviews with all interested applicants. To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant located at 232 Wilmar Ave. in Grand Island.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Roland Nyquist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts