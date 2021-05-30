Texas Roadhouse to host hiring event on Monday

Grand Island’s Texas Roadhouse will host the restaurant’s first-ever hiring event to for full- and part-time positions on Monday.
Texas Roadhouse will conduct in-person interviews with all interested applicants. To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant located at 232 Wilmar Ave. in Grand Island.
