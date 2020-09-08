Thank you, veterans: Veterans, enlisted soldiers honored at Nebraska State Fair veterans ceremony

Veterans and their families were able to be honored at a ceremony held at the Nebraska State Fair Monday morning.
Travis Karr, a Marine Corps veteran who served as emcee of the ceremony, said the event has been held annually at the State Fair for seven years and has become a tradition.
“I am proud to say the Nebraska State Fair has made it a tradition to honor our men and women — the brave and the bold — who selflessly dedicated their lives to serve our great nation, to protect our freedoms and give us the opportunity to have such a celebration here today,” he said.
During the ceremony, POW/MIA veterans were honored with a cover placed over an empty chair by Col. Larry Glazier.
Karr said the empty chair pays homage to the thousands of American POW and MIA soldiers still unaccounted for from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War. He said Nebraska currently has 787 POW/MIA veterans from these wars.
Also at Monday morning’s ceremony, Glazier administered the oath of enlistment ceremony to Army recruits. Karr said that these soldiers completed their training and arrived at their first duty station amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When they swore in and shipped out, families and friends are not allowed to the military entrance of processing stations,” he said. “There was no family day at basic training or AIG graduation. They also began life at their new duty station with a two-week quarantine.”
In his keynote address at Monday’s veterans ceremony, First Sgt. Barry Horner said Monday — the final day — at the Nebraska State Fair was Family Day, which was appropriate given how much family ties into the military.
Horner said that before recruits joined the military, they were a member of a family of closely-related individuals who have many things in common. He said as family members, recruits learn to share living spaces and to get along well with their fellow family members.
“You learned that in order to get along well with other members of your family, you must have consideration for them, do your part of the work and share the things with the rest of the household,” Horner said.” That was your golden rule and the primary law of family relationship and citizenship.”
Horner said the same family dynamics also apply to the military.
“We all have learned to work together toward one goal,” he said. “We have learned to rely on each other and we have learned to get along for the most part. We still have our differences sometimes, but we get over them. But we share back and forth to help each other out. We all have the same obligations to each other, our mission and our country. We became a fine, rough-tuned machine and we functioned as one regardless of our backgrounds or upbringing.”
Horner concluded his keynote address by thanking families for their support of all current and former military personnel. He said their “patience, support and understanding” through moves from duty station to duty station and numerous deployments does not go without recognition.
“Your support and sacrifices are just as deserving of a service medal as a GI,” Horner said. “Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for your special GI.”
