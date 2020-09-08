Thank you, veterans: Veterans, enlisted soldiers honored at Nebraska State Fair veterans ceremony

In his keynote address at Monday’s veterans ceremony, First Sgt. Barry Horner said Monday — the final day — at the Nebraska State Fair was Family Day, which was appropriate given how much family ties into the military.

Horner said that before recruits joined the military, they were a member of a family of closely-related individuals who have many things in common. He said as family members, recruits learn to share living spaces and to get along well with their fellow family members.

“You learned that in order to get along well with other members of your family, you must have consideration for them, do your part of the work and share the things with the rest of the household,” Horner said.” That was your golden rule and the primary law of family relationship and citizenship.”

Horner said the same family dynamics also apply to the military.

“We all have learned to work together toward one goal,” he said. “We have learned to rely on each other and we have learned to get along for the most part. We still have our differences sometimes, but we get over them. But we share back and forth to help each other out. We all have the same obligations to each other, our mission and our country. We became a fine, rough-tuned machine and we functioned as one regardless of our backgrounds or upbringing.”